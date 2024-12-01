Potential Washington Nationals Free Agency Target Earns Dubious Distinction
The Washington Nationals need help at first base. If you’re keeping score, New York Mets free agent Pete Alonso has been linked to the franchise repeatedly as a potential answer at the position.
The Nats need a vet and power at that position. Alonso would be a snug fit.
But, he didn’t win an award last year, and that puts him in a rather unique category.
Recently, MLB.com’s Anthony Castrovince put together his “All-Awardless team. He picked the best player at each position that didn’t win an award this season.
Alonso snagged the award at first base. His potential future teammate, Nationals second baseman Luis Garcia Jr., was also selected.
Alonso had a fine season, even if his overall numbers were down just a tad. He finished the season with a slash line of .240/.329/.459/.788, with his .788 OPS being the lowest of his career. He slammed 34 home runs and drove in 88 runs. He hit 30 or more home runs for his fifth straight full season (he hit only 16 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season).
He also had a career-high 31 doubles.
Alonso helped the Mets reach the National League Championship Series, including taking Devin Williams deep to give the Mets the go-ahead run in their NL Wild Card Series clincher.
He has been feted plenty in his six-year career. He was the 2019 NL Rookie of the Year, has been to the All-Star Game four times and won the All-Star Game Home Run Derby twice. He’s also finished in the Top 10 in MVP voting twice.
Alonso carries huge numbers into free agency as he enters his age 30 season in 2025. He has 226 home runs and 586 RBI. He’s proven remarkably durable. He played 162 games for the first time in 2024. But, he’s never played fewer than 152 games in any full season and played in 57 games in the 60-game 2020 season.
One can’t win an award every season. But, the Nationals would love to “win” a player of Alonso’s talent to man first base for the next several years.
The writer only considered players who didn’t win any of the following awards: the BBWAA Awards (MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year), All-MLB Team, Hank Aaron awards, Roberto Clemente award, Gold Glove awards, Silver Slugger awards, LCS and World Series MVP awards, Outstanding Designated Hitter award, Comeback Players of the Year, Relievers of the Year and the Players Choice Awards (Player of the Year, Outstanding Player, Outstanding Pitcher, Outstanding Rookie, Comeback Player).