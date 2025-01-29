Projected Washington Nationals Top Draft Pick Signs NIL Deal with Major Shoe Brand
The Washington Nationals beat the odds in the latest MLB draft lottery, securing the number one overall pick for the 2025 MLB draft.
It will mark the first time since 2010 that the club has picked before any other team in MLB, and third overall, though they did have the number two overall pick in 2023.
The first two number-one picks that the Nationals had went to Stephen Strasburg and Bryce Harper, a pitcher whose career was short-lived due to numerous injuries, and a hitter who is destined to be a first-round Hall of Famer and is still one of the best in the sport today.
In the coming draft, Washington is projected to select prep prospect Ethan Holliday, son of former Big Leaguer Matt Holliday and brother of current Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday.
On Monday, Michael Erhlich of Sports Illustrated broke the news that Ethan has signed a Name, Image, and Likeness deal with Adidas, the top shoe brand's first high school baseball athlete.
The prep prospect will join Major Leaguers like Julio Rodriguez, Trea Turner, Corey Seager, Teoscar Hernandez and Anthony Volpe.
“Signing with Adidas was a no-brainer,” Holliday said. “Seeing my brother sign with Adidas as a
young player was special for our family, so to now have this opportunity myself is incredible. I’m
honored and thankful, and I truly believe working with Adidas will help me take my game to the next
level and reach the goals I’ve set for myself.”
Though he is projected to be the number one overall pick in the 2025 MLB draft, Ethan is committed to the Oklahoma State Cowboys to play for his uncle, Josh.
The high school standout will debut Adidas' ADIZERO Edge+, a new cleat from the company designed for speed and agility.
"According to the brand," writes Ehrlich, "ADIZERO Edge+ represents the pinnacle of Adidas’ performance-driven design, underscoring the brand’s mission to empower athletes at every level of the game."
Ethan will be following in the footsteps of his father and brother, who have given him big shoes to fill. At least for the foreseeable future, Adidas will be providing those shoes.