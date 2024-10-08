Proposed Trade Sees Washington Nationals Land Former Batting Champion
Heading into the offseason, the Washington Nationals have a huge decision to make.
Does general manager Mike Rizzo think this group is close enough to contending where he can convince controlling owner Mark Lerner to spend money like he has in the past?
That answer is not clear right now.
The Nationals committed to their youth movement last year, trading away multiple veteran pieces they added during the winter to give their young players and star prospects more playing time to speed up their development.
While the results were fleeting, finishing with the same record this season as they did in 2023, there's no doubt this campaign felt much different than in years past based on who was pitching in their rotation and who was in their starting lineup.
Still, there are clear areas on this roster that need to be upgraded, whether that comes from big spending in free agency or by way of trade.
If Rizzo doesn't think it's wise to shell out money at this point in time, then they could go with the latter option to acquire cost-controlled assets who will boost this team for multiple seasons while their young players continue to get experience at the Major League level.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report put together a trade package that would land Washington one of the best hitters in the league by acquiring Yandy Diaz from the Tampa Bay Rays.
"First base is a clear area of need for the Nationals, as both Joey Gallo and Joey Meneses disappointed in 2024. Diaz would represent a major upgrade and wouldn't take the type of package that requires gutting your farm system. He is 33 years old but is due just $18 million between 2024 and 2025, with a $12 million club option for 2026. Diaz would add a professional hitter to a lineup with a ton of young talent, including James Wood, Luis García Jr. and, presumably, CJ Abrams," he writes.
Getting him to man first base for the next two years would be a huge boost, especially with the level of professionalism he brings that would only help this young core as they navigate the challenges that playing in the MLB presents.
It's not known if the Rays would be interested in dealing the veteran, but they have always operated with the notion that virtually anyone is available for the right price.
Since Diaz is one of the most expensive players on their roster, Tampa Bay would likely be willing to get some controllable assets back if they are able to offload his contract as they undergo their own sort of rebuild.
This is something the Nationals should at least entertain.
Not only would the 2023 batting champion help them in the short-term, but what he brings to the clubhouse could go a long way in helping this crop of young players turn into stars during their careers.