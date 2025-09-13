Riley Cornelio Throwing Way to Rising Profile in Nationals Minor League System

Riley Cornelio turned in his best Triple-A start on Friday night, striking out 8 in 6.0 innings of 1-hit, 1-run ball.



He retired the first 9 batters he faced with 6 strikeouts along the way.



Cornelio ranks in the system in ERA (1st, 3.26), opp. AVG (1st, .205), WHIP (2nd, 1.15)… pic.twitter.com/8ONWcyniYE