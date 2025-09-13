Riley Cornelio Throwing Way to Rising Profile in Nationals Minor League System
The Washington Nationals are trying to build a pitching pipeline to the Majors, and it’s taken some hits this season.
The franchise’s top two pitching prospects, Travis Sykora and Jarlin Susana, have been shut down. Sykora had Tommy John surgery earlier this year and Susana is not pitching for the second time this season due to an injury, though it’s not nearly as serious as Sykora’s.
That leaves opportunity for other pitchers to get the attention of the franchise’s scouts. That includes right-hander Riley Cornelio, who just put together his best start so far this season at Triple-A Rochester earlier this week.
Riley Cornelio’s Latest, Greatest Start
He was brilliant in his last start on Friday. He went six innings, as he struck out eight, allowed one hit and one run. He retired the first nine batters of the game and struck out six of them. It was a great bounce-back start for him, as he gave up six hits and five earned runs in his previous start on Sept. 6.
Entering this weekend, he is among Nationals minor league leaders in ERA (first, 3.26), opponent batting average (first, .205), WHIP (second, 1.15) and strikeouts (third, 131).
It has been a breakthrough season for Cornelio, who started the year at High-A Wilmington and earned a promotion to Double-A Harrisburg on May 9 and earned a promotion to Triple-A Rochester on Aug. 6.
In 26 games (25 starts) this season he is 6-7 with a 3.26 ERA, with 131 strikeouts and 55 walks in 132.1 innings. He was particularly effective at Harrisburg, as he went 4-2 with a 2.31 ERA in 12 games (11 starts). He struck out 58 and walked 26 in 66.1 innings. Batters hit just .172 against him.
Riley Cornelio’s Professional Career
The Nationals selected Cornelio in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB draft out of TCU. He didn’t pitch for the organization in 2022 but pitched in 22 games in 2023 with Class-A Fredericksburg in which he went 4-8 with a 4.68 ERA. He struck out 86 and walked 49 in 92.1 innings. Batters hit .285 against him.
Last season he spent the campaign with High-A Wilmington, where he went 9-11 with a 5.56 ERA in 26 starts. He struck out 114 and walked 65 in 126.1 innings. Batters hit .261 against him and he had a 1.53 WHIP.