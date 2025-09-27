Rising Star James Wood Takes Center Stage in Nationals Media Awards
The Washington Nationals haven't had quite the season that anybody was hoping for, but that doesn't mean there aren't players to celebrate. There have been highs and lows as any year will have. Even though there have been more lows, there has still been times that the team showed real potential.
This year's Media Award winners have been announced for the Nationals and it is outfielder James Wood who led the pack as Player of the Year for both his offensive contributions and his ability to make plays in the field. The pitching staff was led by MacKenzie Gore and the Good Guy Award went to designated hitter, Josh Bell.
A Look Inside at this Year's Award Winners
James Wood- Wood is a 23-year-old star in the making. He made his debut just last season for the San Diego Padres before he was traded in a block buster trade that sent Juan Soto (and ironically Josh Bell) to the Padres. Overall, the Nats ultimately could be the big winners in this trade, but that's a tale for another time.
This was Wood's first full season with the Nationals and he has been able to play in nearly 97% of their games so far (155 of 160). He's posted a slash line of .254/.349/.471 with 30 homers to complement 92 RBI and 85 drawn walks. His entire slash line leads all Nationals' hitters as well as his home runs, RBI, and walks totals.
MacKenzie Gore- Gore has had a little bit of a fall off to end the season, despite this, he still has been one of the best that the pitching staff has had to offer this year. His 4.17 ERA is the best amongst starters (minimum 20 starts) and he will finish the year with nearly 200 strikeouts with nearly 70 more than the No.2 pitcher, Jake Irvin.
Josh Bell- Bell checked in both at designated hitter and first base this season, but he was primarily used at DH, and boy was the team glad to have him back. The team signed him back in January of this year when he hit free agency and he was a great acquisition both on and off the field. He was right behind Wood across on the stat sheet.
The Nationals are back on their home field to close out the season as they look to finish on a high note. After dropping game one of the series to the Chicago White Sox the team will have to win two straight if the team wants to finish the year with an overall victory.
Washington will now look ahead to building this offseason to hopefully be in a different spot at this time next year.