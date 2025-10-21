Seaver King Continues To Dominate as Nationals Prospects Compete in AFL
The Washington Nationals sent eight prospects to Scottsdale to compete in the Arizona Fall League this year. They are the first players to see action during the Paul Toboni era as he hires his people and re-tools the scouting department.
Not only is it important that the prospects show the organization what they're made of, but this fall is really important for a couple prospects and their overall stocks heading into 2026. Seaver King was a top 10 pick who struggled during the regular season and Sean Paul Liñan only made one start after joining the organization due to injury.
The AFL is full of baseball's best prospects, so the competition is the best many of these players have ever seen. While two of Washington's prospects are standing out, most of the group has struggled in the first couple of weeks.
King Mashes, but the Pitching Is Not up to Par
Seaver King has flat out been one of the best players in the entire Fall League. In 31 at-bats, the shortstop has 13 hits, the most in the league. He is batting .419. The 22-year-old also has the most doubles with five and the second most RBIs at 15. King has walked twice and stole a base, as well.
The former first round pick had a tough year at the plate, hitting .244 with a .631 OPS. As a top ten pick, succeeding with those type of numbers is difficult. But if he continues to tear it up this fall, he could gain a huge boost in his prospect stock.
The other big standout for Washington has been Sean Paul Liñan. The right-hander had an outstanding regular season, throwing 77.1 innings with 106 strikeouts and a 3.03 ERA. He only made one start after being acquired at the deadline, but he became one of the most talented pitching prospects in the system right away.
In five innings this fall, Liñan has only allowed one hit on one run, a solo homer. Other than that, the only other batters he's allowed have been the four he's walked. The 20-year-old has struck out six batters as well. The walks might be knocking some rust off, but if he continues dominant otherwise, he could easily vault his way to the top of the Nationals' system with pitchers Travis Sykora and Jarlin Susana.
Aside from Liñan, the only other pitcher of the five total that hasn't struggled in Jared Simpson. A 25-year-old reliever, Simpson has allowed three hits and struck out three in 4.1 innings. He is the only one of the Nationals' pitcher to not surrender a run so far.
Pablo Aldonis, Austin Amaral and Jake Bennett have all struggled in their outings. Aldonis has given up five runs on five hits, including two homers in six innings. Amaral has thrown less with 4.1 innings, but the reliever has allowed four runs and four walks.
Bennett has given up eight runs in 11 innings, but has struck out 17 as well. The next closest amount of innings in the entire league is 8.1, and Bennett's 17 strikeouts are four more than the next pitcher.
Outfielder Sam Petersen has had a nice start to the fall at the plate. In 18 at-bats, he has six hits, including two doubles. Petersen has driven in five and walked five times. Finally, Ethan Petry, who was only drafted this year, has had a difficult time in the box.
After playing 24 games during the regular season, Washington sent him to Arizona to get more at-bats for the year. The 21-year-old is hitting .174 in 23 at-bats and has struck out 12 times, the most in the league.