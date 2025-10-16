Three Washington Nationals Prospects To Watch Going into Next Season
The Washington Nationals have been under .500 every season since winning the World Series, but 2026 is the first official year of the rebuild. Sure, they've been accumulating talent over the past few seasons under former president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo and they've built a nice farm system. But it will really start to matter in 2026.
This is the first offseason under new PBO Paul Toboni, who is shaping the franchise in his vision and will be in charge of hiring the next manager. He will build the roster, and most importantly, revamp the scouting department. They have to get it right under Toboni and company over the next few seasons.
While Toboni gets to work, there are still plenty of high upside prospects that warrant attention in Washington's system. Three in particular really stand out and could be important moving forward.
SS Eli Willits
Willits is by far the most important prospect in Washington's system. He was the Nationals first overall pick since Bryce Harper in 2010 and there is a lot riding on the young shortstop.
He won't turn 18-years-old until December and was solid in his first taste of pro ball. In 15 games, Willits hit .300 with a .757 OPS, a double, triple and five RBIs. He showed great plate discipline, walking seven times compared to 12 strikeouts.
It will be important to see how the shortstop develops. At 6-foot-1, 180 lbs, he could add more power by a putting on some more muscle as he continues to grow. But his calling card is hhis hit tool, which was given a 60 grade by MLB Pipeline. He hits the ball hard and makes good swing decisions, all of which are impressive from someone his age.
He's going to stick at shortstop, with an above average arm and 60 speed. It's actually fairly important that he does, as he would take over for CJ Abrams who is a below average defender.
It might be tough on the youngster, but more than anyone, the Nationals need him to hit his ceiling and be an important contributor at the big league level. Washington and its fans will be keeping a close eye on him over the next few years.
SS Seaver King
King was the 10th overall pick in the 2024 draft. He made his debut last season, playing 20 games with Single-A Fredericksburg, hitting .295 with three triples and 10 stolen bases. His first full season, though, was a different story.
King played 125 games across High-A and Double-A, spending 80 of those games with Double-A Harrisburg. The 22-year-old took a step back at the plate from his final year in college and bried stint last season. He hit .244 with five triples, six homers, 30 stolen bases and a .631 OPS.
It never came together for King, who's OPS at Double-A was all the way down at .600. He stole quite a few bases, which made him dangerous, but the young infielder struggled with the strikeout. He walked just 32 times compared to 116 strikeouts on the season and his OBP, .294, suffered for it.
King racked up 24 combined doubles and triples, but his slugging percentage was just .337. Without the on-base skills he lacked this year, he will need to hit for more power. While not Willits, King's bounce back might be the second most important thing for the Nationals' system this year.
He is 6-for-18 with two doubles, a homer and seven RBIs in the Arizona Fall League so far.
RHP Sean Paul Liñan
Liñan has the chance to be the biggest riser in the Nationals system. Acquired at the deadline, the right-hander was made the 14th best prospect once he entered Washington's system, according to Pipeline.
He pitched across three different levels this season, Single and High-A as long as Triple-A. He didn't spend much time in Single-A, dominating in six outings, posting a 1.21 ERA and striking out 50 batters in 29.2 innings.
At High-A with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he had a 2.65 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 37.1 innings before allowing eight runs in 7.1 innings at Triple-A.
Liñan only threw three innings after being traded and struck out five while allowing three earned runs before being placed on the 7-day IL.
The right-hander has an elite changeup that serves as his best strikeout pitch to go along with a fastball and a slider. He struck out 106 batters in 77.1 innings as a whole this season, a 12.2 K/9. If Liñan comes back healthy in 2026 and continues to strike out batters at this rate, he could join to likes of Travis Sykora and Jarlin Susana in the system.
Liñan has thrown two innings with four walks and three strikeouts in the Arizona Fall League so far.
He'll likely be in Double-A at some point, but it's important to keep an eye on the 20-year-old's health next season. If he can keep that changeup working, watch out for a huge rise from Liñan.