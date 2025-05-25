Should Nationals Call Up Former First Round Pick Brady House?
The Washington Nationals are starting to rack up wins, and they're making good on the potential they had heading into the season.
That potential was not necessarily to contend for a World Series or even a playoff spot — but to put a product on the field befitting of a young, exciting team on the rise.
The 2022 trade of Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres continues to pay dividends, as James Wood, CJ Abrams and MacKenzie Gore continue to ascend toward superstardom.
Add in Robert Hassell III and Keibert Ruiz, and this young core looks more and more like one that will earn even higher expectations in short order.
The best part for Nationals fans? Even more help is on the way.
When Will the Washington Nationals Promote Brady House?
Over a year before the Soto trade that restocked this organization's cupboard, the club used its No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft on infielder Brady House.
House figured to be a key cog in the next wave of Washington's success, but nobody knew just how big that wave would get.
Now 21 years old and four years after he was selected, House is starting to look ready for the next step in his career by making his MLB debut.
In a recent newsletter, MLB analyst Jim Callis gave a top prospect at each position that he feels has earned a call-up with their performance in the minor leagues.
Callis landed on House for third base, citing the need the Nationals have at the position.
"The rebuilding Nationals don't have the same sense of urgency as most of the other teams on this list, but they also have a hole at third base they could fill with their 2021 first-round pick," Callis wrote. "House still has some rough edges to smooth out with his plate discipline and hot-corner defense, but he's also batting .282/.344/.497 with eight homers in 42 Triple-A games at age 21."
House first gave Washington an indication that this could be his year in spring training.
The Georgia native hit .364/.462/.409 in February and March across his 19 games, which marked major across-the-board improvements from his 2024 output.