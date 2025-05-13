Should Nationals Swing Blockbuster Trade for Disgruntled Red Sox Superstar?
The Washington Nationals are trying to navigate their way through a season which they entered fairly under the radar in terms of their perception across the league.
A major factor in that being the case is the fact the Nationals are led by a core which is one of the youngest in all of baseball.
If Washington was going to make any sort of noise this season, it was going to be catching people by surprise and young names taking the next step into stardom quicker than expected.
Though that has certainly been the case with some guys both on offense and in the pitching staff, it has still been a bit of a slog this year as the Nats sit within danger of falling double digit games behind in the division.
When a young team gets ready to take the next step, there is usually a move that puts them in that position to blend fresh talent with veteran experience, and Washington could be entering the period where that becomes necessary.
For the group in the nation's capital, there's a player who could be coming available in the near future that could be the final piece they need to contend.
Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers is openly angry at his team following their move of him to designated hitter from third followed up by a request for the three-time All-Star to switch to first due to an injury.
Could the Nationals Be a Suitor for Devers?
On paper, it makes a lot of sense.
Devers is the kind of star you build a lineup around and would instantly become one of the faces of the franchise at a much more reasonable number than Juan Soto ended up signing for.
However, Devers is also not really near the player Soto is and the $300 million, decade-long deal he's already signed to must be considered as to whether it's worth it or not.
Devers seemingly not being a great team player is a bit of a red flag as well given he would be asked to come in and be a leader for a young team.
Granted, what his team is asking him to do is not ideal and playing a third position in less than a calendar year for a player who is not a strong defender is a major request.
Washington needs to be sure anyone they are bringing in is helping to excel the rebuild both on the field and in the locker room.
If their due diligence reveals they are comfortable with what the star brings, Devers to the Nationals could make a lot of sense next offseason.