Slugger Makes Bold Statement About Future of Washington Nationals Young Stars
As it looks right now, the Washington Nationals brass has decided to not spend money this winter.
It makes sense regardless of if it's frustrating or not.
For one, the Nationals are full of young players who still need to get everyday reps, so bringing in star free agents who are looking for consistent playing time wouldn't accomplish the goal of getting these youngsters ready.
And because Washington is still looking to see what they have out of this core group, adding high-profile pitchers or hitters to the roster at this point in time would not fit the timeline they are currently operating under.
So, the front office has opted to add veteran players on short-term deals, and one of the most notable is the reunion with Josh Bell to primarily take over the designated hitter role.
The switch-hitting slugger was acquired by the Nationals ahead of the 2021 season, and even though he was there for roughly one-and-a-half years, his time in the nation's capital was the best short-lived portion of his career with an OPS+ of 136 that dwarfed what he has done at his other stops.
Bell has become a journeyman the past three seasons, playing for five different teams after being moved ahead of the trade deadline twice, and he's excited for what he can do with Washington from an offense perspective.
But perhaps the most important role he'll have is being a mentor to the young players, many of whom were part of the return package in the Juan Soto deal that Bell was part of in 2022.
"I try to be the same person. I try to lead when I can, when I feel like I need to. But yeah, I had some different guys in the clubhouse over the years, obviously (Ryan) Zimmerman and Nelson Cruz. But I think it's important to realize it doesn't matter how many years you have. It matters the type of person you are," he said per Bobby Blanco of MASN.
The Nationals are banking on these young players all reach their ceilings, giving this roster some of the best emerging talent across Major League Baseball at the same time.
Can that happen?
Bell certainly thinks so according to these comments.
"It's exciting. It's definitely a lot of people that can be household names here very soon. Just looking from afar, I've heard great things about James Wood. Obviously, I've seen CJ play. Dylan Crews, you name it. You have superstar talent," he added per Blanco.
That has to be music to the ears of Washington fans everywhere.
Whether it comes to fruition will be seen, but Bell is there to help that become a reality for at least the first half of the year.