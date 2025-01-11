This Washington Nationals Pitching Prospect on Cusp of Breakout Campaign
Pitching development can be tricky in Major League Baseball. For every one prospect that pays off, two or three never get the chance to pitch in the big leagues.
That’s why certain seasons in a player’s development can truly determine whether they’re going to get to the Majors or not.
Recently, Baseball America reported on breakout prospects for every organization. For the Washington Nationals, the site selected three players, led by a left-handed pitcher that is currently Washington’s No. 13 prospect.
Jake Bennett is a prospect that was drafted twice by the Nationals. Back in 2019, the Bixby, Okla., native was selected in the 39th round. He opted instead to go to collegiate power Oklahoma.
With the Sooners he eventually progressed to become their Friday night starter, a coveted slot that normally starts a three-game series in conference play. In his last college season, he went 10-4 with a 3.69 ERA, with 133 strikeouts and 22 walks in 20 games, 19 of which were starts.
That boosted his credentials across baseball, but the Nationals got him again, this time selecting him in the second round in 2022. That netted him a $1.7 million bonus.
Baseball America drew plenty of parallels to another Nats pitching prospect, Cade Cavilli. That included, unfortunately, Tommy John surgery. Cavalli had his in the early part of 2023 and Bennett had his in September of 2023.
Before the injury, he went 1-6 with a 3.14 ERA in 15 starts, nine with Class-A Fredericksburg and six with High-A Wilmington. In 63 innings he struck out 73 and walked 16, while opposing batters .254 off of him. His numbers shot up with Wilmington before the injury.
He hasn’t pitched in a game since, but he should be ready to go for spring training.
Baseball America grades his change-up as his best pitch, which is 60 on a 20-80 scouting scale. The rest of his pitchers are in the 50-55 range. The 24-year-old has four pitches, and BA’s scouts note that Bennett has a reputation for above-average command among Nationals prospects.
It’s not clear where he’ll start the minor league season. He could land back at Fredericksburg to start the season, but a move to Wilmington, or perhaps even in Double-A Harrisburg, depending upon how quickly he progresses.
To qualify as a breakout candidate per Baseball America, the prospect must rank outside the National’s Top 10 prospects entering this season.