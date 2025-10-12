Nationals Prospects Shine One Week Into Arizona Fall League Action
The Washington Nationals are currently in the middle of massive organizational changes. Since the hiring of Paul Toboni became official, the president of baseball operations has been shaping the team in his vision. Most recently, he let go of the entire scouting staff.
Meanwhile, the players those scouts brought into the organization are currently competing in the Arizona Fall League. The Nationals sent eight players to play for the Scottsdale Scorpions this season, including five of their top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline.
One week into the 2025 AFL season, several Washington prospects have already been top performers for Scottsdale.
Seaver King, Sean Paul Liñan Shining in Arizona
Scottsdale hasn't played since Friday due to weather in Arizona, but so far they're 2-2 through four games. Washington's top prospects in Arizona, Seaver King, has played in three of the four games. The 22-year-old has the most at-bats on the team with 13.
King is 5-for-13 with a double, home run, six RBIs and five runs scored. His six RBIs are the second most in the AFL through one week. King has been one of the most productive players in the AFL so far, which is a good sign after a down year for the former first round pick. King stole 30 bases, but his OPS was just .631 during the regular season.
A good fall for King could be a sign of good things to come next season.
Another top performer has been the Nationals' No. 24 prospect, Sam Petersen. The outfielder had a brilliant season, hitting .310 with a .905 OPS in 57 games this year.
An already rising player, a good fall meant he could be a riser in the system going into next year. So far, he's headed in that direction. In three games, Petersen is 3-for-10 with an RBI and three walks. He doesn't have an extra base hit yet, but the 22-year-old is off to an excellent start.
Washington's remaining hitter in the AFL is 2025 second round pick Ethan Petry. The slugger has one less plate appearance than King, but has struggled at the plate. Petry has just two hits in 12 at-bats and has struck out five times.
All five Nationals pitchers have thrown as well. Austin Amaral has allowed four runs in 1.2 innings while Jake Bennett has also allowed four runs, but in four innings. Bennett is the team's highest ranked pitcher in the AFL.
Pablo Aldonis has the potential to put himself in the top 30 next season with a good fall, and so far, he's off to a nice start. The left-hander has allowed one run and struck out five in two innings, showing his great stuff plays.
Reliever Jared Simpson has not allowed a run in 2.1 innings.
Possibly the most important Nationals prospect in the AFL this season is Sean Paul Liñan. Acquired at the deadline, the right-hander is the team's No. 14 prospect, but has the stuff to vault himself near the top with a good performance.
The right-hander hasn't allowed a run in two innings with three strikeouts. The concerning thing is Liñan's seemingly lost control, as he's walked four batters in two innings. If he can figure out his command, he's already shown his stuff can shut down hitters.