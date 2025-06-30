Top NCAA Coach Thinks Nationals' First Overall Pick in MLB Draft Is Clear
The Washington Nationals hold the first overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft and have the opportunity to add another young, talented piece to their rebuild.
While there are many talented players at the top of the draft, there are two that stand out. One is Ethan Holliday, an infielder from Stillwater High School in Oklahoma and the brother or Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday.
The other is Kade Anderson, a starting pitcher from the LSU Tigers who took the world by storm during the College World Series.
Jay Johnson is the head coach of the Tigers baseball team. He thinks both players are good options, but when he joined MLB Central, he stated he believes that his ace is clearly the best guy available.
"Kade (Anderson) is so complete," Johnson emphasized. "It's four pitches for strikes, it's competitiveness, it's the level head. He did a great job with his body in the offseason. He's a winner."
"That Nationals don't need to overthink this one. That's your guy. He is closer to the Big Leagues than any amateur player in the country right now."
Anderson won the Most Outstanding Player award at the College World Series, allowing just one run over 17 innings through two starts, including a complete-game shutout against Coastal Carolina in game one of the series. He had a 3.18 ERA in 2025 through 119.0 innings.
Anderson has a 60-grade fastball and changeup on the MiLB 20-80 grading scale. He throws an above-average curveball and slider with excellent command, as well.
Washington could use someone like Anderson to bolster their pitching depth and support their ace MacKenzie Gore, who has not had much help in the rotation. If Anderson is as close to being ready for the Big Leagues as Johnson says he is, he could be up in the majors very quickly and make an impact sooner rather than later.
