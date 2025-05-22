Two Bats, Two Pitchers On Nationals Players Make The Cut For All-Division Team
The Washington Nationals have many talented players on their roster. Despite the ups and downs of the season, many individual players are having stellar seasons worthy of recognition.
But how do those players stack up against the best the sport has to offer?
Bleacher Report put together All-Division teams for all six divisions in the MLB and ranked them. The National League East's hypothetical squad features a stacked cast, including four Nationals players:
- CJ Abrams, SS
- Juan Soto, RF
- Pete Alonso, 1B
- Kyle Schwarber, DH
- James Wood, LF
- Austin Riley, 3B
- Kyle Stowers, RF
- Bryson Stott, 2B
- Drake Baldwin, C
Starting Rotation: Jesús Luzardo, Zack Wheeler, MacKenzie Gore, Chris Sale, Kodai Senga
Bullpen: Kyle Finnegan (closer), Edwin Díaz, Matt Strahm, Anthony Bender, Huascar Brazobán, Reed Garrett, Dylan Lee
Abrams has been one of the most consistent leadoff hitters in all of baseball. He's had his stains on defense, but he's slashing .313/.371/.569 with eight home runs and nine stolen bases, making him a strong candidate for a 30/30 season.
Wood has transformed from a raw, toolsey prospect with strikeout problems to one of the most complete players in the MLB. He's slashing .285/.380/.538 with 12 home runs, seven stolen bases, and 30 RBIs. While he's known for his power, 30 of his 53 hits are singles, making defensive positioning a nightmare for opponents.
Gore is a legitimate NL Cy Young candidate through the first 50 games of the season. He has a 3.67 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and an MLB-leading 84 strikeouts. According to Baseball Savant, his K% is in the 97th percentile and his Whiff% is in the 94th percentile. If the supporting starting staff can just produce competent starts, Gore's excellence can lead Washington to series wins.
Finnegan has been one of the best closers in baseball with 15 saves, tied for the second most in the MLB. Despite various trade rumors in the case of a Nationals free fall, he's been able to produce excellent numbers with a 2.55 ERA and 1.30 WHIP.