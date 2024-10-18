Two Washington Nationals Minor League Standouts Primed for Breakout Campaigns
The youth movement was full bore for the Washington Nationals during the 2024 season.
A large portion of their Opening Day roster was overhauled throughout the year, as they decided to give a chance to their young guys. We saw a glimpse of what the future could hold, as 10 rookies made their MLB debuts.
Some of them, such as left fielder James Wood and starting pitchers DJ Herz and Mitchell Parker, flourished. Others, like right fielder Dylan Crews, showed the immense potential they possess.
Then there are talented younger veterans like All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams, second baseman Luis Garcia Jr. and emerging ace MacKenzie Gore who also make up the strong foundation.
Who could be next to join this group?
Jessica Camerato of MLB.com highlighted two prospects that could be breakout candidates in 2025. The first she mentioned was third baseman Cayden Wallace, the team’s No. 11 ranked prospect in their pipeline.
“He's great defensively at third,” said vice president and assistant general manager, player development and administration Eddie Longosz. “I think that's going to be the spot to set him there next year, starting. It’s an impact bat right away. [He] doesn't chase a lot, works the count. There's power in there, too, so we’re excited about him.”
Acquired from the Kansas City Royals in the trade centered around veteran relief pitcher Hunter Harvey, he was originally selected in the second round of the 2022 MLB draft. He has found a home at third base but played left and right field in college at Arkansas as well.
An oblique injury and broken rib cost him a large chunk of the year, as he played in only 56 games across three levels. Wallace is now participating in the Arizona Fall League looking to make up for lost time.
Another name Camerato believes is worth keeping an eye on is left-handed pitcher Andry Lara. He is someone fans have been looking forward to seeing for years.
“Lara has been a familiar name on the Nationals' Top 30 since he signed with the club in 2019. The 21-year-old made strides this season in High-A and Double-A. Among Nats Minor Leaguers, he ranked first in wins (11) and WHIP (1.16), second in ERA (3.34) and batting average (.227), and third in strikeouts (132),” wrote Camerato.
The No. 17 ranked prospect in the organization certainly has a live arm. Washington is doing a great job of developing talent and moving players through the system, as the Major League club will be reloaded sooner rather than later.