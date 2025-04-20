Washington Nationals All-Star Closer Reaches Incredible Statistical Anomaly
Thus far in the 2025 MLB regular season, when the Washington Nationals have been able to build an early lead, they have been victorious.
Their starting pitching has been excellent for the most part and when they can get the ball to set up man Jose A. Ferrer and their closer Kyle Finnegan, good things happen. Getting to them hasn’t been the easiest path at points, with some of their veteran options struggling thus far.
Jorge Lopez and Lucas Sims, two of their offseason additions to bolster the bullpen, have ERAs of 10.57 and 15.26 through their first 15.1 innings pitched combined, allowing an obscene 22 earned runs.
That has complicated things for manager Dave Martinez, who is struggling to find consistent middle relief currently. Right now, Finnegan and Cole Henry, who has made two appearances, are the only relievers with a WAR that isn’t negative or 0.0.
Figuring things out in the bullpen will be key to the Nationals being able to consistently find success on the field.
Getting the ball to Finnegan is the goal, as he entered Sunday’s game against the Colorado Rockies a perfect 7-for-7 on save chances. When he appears in a game, Washington is 7-1, winning seven contests in a row.
On Sunday, he was called upon again with the Nationals holding a one-run lead and as he has done all season, he got the job done.
The 2024 National League All-Star converted his eighth save of the campaign, pitching a shutout inning with one strikeout and one walk, dropping his ERA to an impressive 1.86.
That performance has led to a very cool statistical anomaly being completed by Finnegan for his career.
As shared by Codify Baseball on X, Sunday was the 300th appearance in his career. He now has 300 innings pitched to go along with 300 strikeouts.
Finnegan has been one of the most consistent high-leverage pitchers in baseball over the last few years. He has recorded at least 11 saves in four consecutive campaigns and is well on his way to making it five.
After finding an ice cold market in free agency this past winter, he is setting himself up for a nice payday after the 2025 season with his improve strikeout rate, slashed home run rate and increased ground ball rate.
Not only is he going to be in line for a lucrative contract, the Naitonals could benefit from trading him for assets ahead of the deadline.
If things continue in this fashion, Finnegan is going to be an incredibly popular target on the trade market for contenders looking for some back end help down the stretch for a playoff run.