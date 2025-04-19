Washington Nationals Could Be Perfect Trade Partner for Detroit Tigers This Season
The Washington Nationals are a team that many people are keeping a close eye on during the 2025 MLB regular season.
Their roster is full of dynamic young talent with incredibly high upside providing a great foundation for the future.
Leading the way is left fielder James Wood, who is showcasing his immense power potential out of the gate in 2025. Shortstop CJ Abrams has already been an All-Star and catcher Keibert Ruiz is breaking out in 2025.
On the mound, MacKenzie Gore and Mitchell Parker look like great building blocks for the starting rotation. Jose A. Ferrer has the look of a future closer, currently operating as the team’s setup man.
There is certainly a lot to get excited about. The young guys are going to dictate how much success the team has this season and how much improvement they have in the win-loss column compared to 2024.
Being competitive into the summer and on the fringe of the playoff picture would be considered a success. As long as the team is moving in the right direction and the younger players are showing development, 2025 is a win for the Nationals.
That is another reason why people are keeping such a close eye on them; there are several veterans who could be considered the missing piece for a contender ahead of the deadline.
Washington is going to be mentioned on the rumor mill constantly with a lot of solid players who likely aren’t in the long-term plans who could present an opportunity to bring back some long-term assets.
One of the teams who could be a great trade partner for the Nationals is the Detroit Tigers.
There are some similarities to how these rosters have been built over the last few years. The Tigers snapped their nine-year playoff drought in 2024 when their youngsters started to shine and break through.
Washington is hoping that occurs with their group in the near future, but for now, the focus will likely be on adding as many assets as possible ahead of the trade deadline.
The Nationals present a great trade partner because they have veterans on one-year deals that won’t break the bank for Detroit but will offer short-term upgrades.
Packaging Paul DeJong with closer Kyle Finnegan is something they need to strongly consider doing down the line.
DeJong was the starting third baseman before being hit in the face with a pitch. He would provide a legitimate power boost, hitting at least 14 home runs in each campaign he has received at least 400 plate appearances.
Lacking a bona fide closer, Finnegan is off to an incredible start in 2025 after his market was nonexistent this past winter. He is 6-for-6 on save opportunities with a 1.17 ERA and eight strikeouts through 7.2 innings.
Teams are going to be calling about his availability if they aren't already.
Receiving a few prospects, whether it be lottery ticket type players or not, would be a nice return for Washington if they can package two veterans on expiring deals.