Washington Nationals Beat Veteran Star in Salary Arbitration Ruling
The Washington Nationals and first baseman Nathaniel Lowe received their salary arbitration ruling on Saturday, with the Nationals winning the case over their new slugger.
Per the Associated Press, Lowe will receive a $10.3 million offer from the Nationals for the 2025 season. Lowe was looking for $11.1 million. The two sides were unable to reach an agreement to avoid arbitration.
The salary still makes Lowe the highest-paid active player on the roster. He has one more arbitration year next offseason before he can become a free agent. He is expected to report to Nationals camp with the rest of the remaining position players on Tuesday.
With the Nationals winning the case, it was the final case of the offseason and the teams ended up with a 5-4 record against players in arbitration.
Arbitrators John Woods, Walt De Treux and Janice Johnston made the decision. They heard arguments from both sides.
Most teams and players try to avoid arbitration, as the arguments associated with trying to justify salary can create tension down the line.
Lowe avoided arbitration with the Texas Rangers last offseason, signing a $7.5 million deal. Texas traded him in December for pitcher Robert Garcia. This is the second time in his professional career that he was traded. The Rangers acquired him from the Tampa Bay Rays before the 2021 season.
Lowe is one of 10 first basemen in Major League history to win a Gold Glove, a Silver Slugger and a World Series ring.
In 2024 he slashed .265/.361/.401/.762 with 16 home runs and 69 RBI. He began the year on the injured list with an oblique injury and had a much better second half, ending up with one of the best walk-to-strikeout splits of his career, as he drew 71 walks against 125 strikeouts.
In 2023, he helped the Rangers win the World Series for the first time, won his first Gold Glove and he slashed .262/.360/.414/.775 with 17 home runs 65 RBI.
In winning the Gold Glove he led the American League in double plays turned by a first baseman (128) and assists (106).
In 2022 he won his first Silver Slugger award as he slashed .302/.358/.492/.851 with 27 home runs and 76 RBI.
Lowe isn't yet 30 years old and he's already developed a reputation as a good guy in the clubhouse. He's also spent the past few seasons learning from leaders like Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien, one of the most respected players in the game.