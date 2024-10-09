Washington Nationals Biggest Offseason Question Focuses on Spending Habits
Looking around Major League Baseball, the Washington Nationals are in one of the more interesting spots.
As they've seen with the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers, young teams can compete in the postseason. However, they'll have to hit on veteran players they sign, and some youngsters have to step up in a bigger way moving forward.
With all the talent on the Nationals roster, there isn't much of a reason for them not to eventually do that. It's uncertain if that situation will unfold in 2025, but either way, Washington seems to be in a good position moving forward because of the young players they have on their roster and in the farm system.
Still, if they want to improve their roster as quickly as possible, adding free agents in the winter would be the best plan.
Look at a team like the Royals, who went out and added a few starting pitchers, and there's reason to believe the Nationals could be in a similar position moving forward.
That's why Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report questioned whether it's the right time to make a "big splash."
Rymer noted general manager Mike Rizzo's comments about free agency.
"Free agency will certainly be one of the avenues that we'll attack to improve."
He then added three potential names to help them answer his biggest question.
"Of course, a GM hinting at free-agent signings is not the same as a GM hinting at big free-agent signings. But based on their record of spending big bucks on Jayson Werth, Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg, the Nationals are nothing if not an intriguing candidate for a sneak attack. There's some Juan Soto buzz to this end, but there's arguably more sense in pursuing Alex Bregman or even Corbin Burnes. Either way, the question is how far the Nationals are willing to go to put their rebuild behind them in 2025."
A big splash doesn't have to be somebody who makes $300 million. For example, they could land veterans like Anthony Santander and Christian Walker to see if they're just two bats away.
Washington won't have an easy winter, as there's an argument for both sides.
On the one hand, they need to give as many opportunities to their young players as possible.
However, with the young core seemingly intact, why not surround them with better players now and teach them the ropes of winning in the Big Leagues?