Washington Nationals Closer Seen as Potential Fit for Arizona Diamondbacks
The Washington Nationals are closing in on the completion of the painstaking rebuild. One that has lasted years but the light is now at the end of the tunnel.
Despite the losing, the pain and all that goes with it, there have been some bright spots on the roster, some brighter than others.
One of those bright spots was former closer Kyle Finnegan who is now a free agent awaiting a new deal with a new team in a new city.
Finnegan has spent his entire five-year MLB career with the Nationals and has compiled an impressive 3.56 ERA with a 1.319 WHIP and 88 saves over 290.1 career innings pitched. 38 of those saves came in 2024.
However, the 2024 MLB All Star was non-tendered in December at the likelihood of Washington bringing him back doesn't appear to be picking up steam.
However, Aaron Hughes of Arizona Diamondbacks On SI did a deepdive into why Finnegan is a potential fit for the Diamondbacks and why they should pursue him. His conclusion, much as everyone else's, is that Finnegan is an average to slightly above-average bullpen arm that can help late in games but likely isn't a bonafide closer.
The closing experience helps, sure, but Finnegan's peripherals suggest that he doesn't quite have what it takes to be a prolific shutdown closer in the MLB. Fair enough.
But it is undeniable Finnegan's fit with Arizona. The Diamondbacks are looking for consistency on the mound and in health. They need fortifications in the backend of the bullpen and he pairs well with the rest of the arms the Diamondbacks currently employ.
Arizona appears all in after the signing of Corbin Burnes and a 2023 World Series appearance. Adding Finnegan to the mix would solidify a shaky bullpen unit and help them improve around the margins.
As for the Nationals, Finnegan would have been a great option to bring back at a lower sum but they may have to start shopping elsewhere for a backend arm.
But fear not, a young team just entering their years of contention rarely worry about a bullpen first. That is the easiest unit to fix and fortify. It is also the most volatile. Finnegan signing with Arizona, or anywhere else for that matter, does not spell disaster for Washington.