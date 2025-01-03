Potential D-backs Free Agency Target: Kyle Finnegan
This article is part of a series evaluating potential free agent and trade acquisitions for the Arizona Diamondbacks entering the 2025 season.
The D-backs are still in the market for a closer. While the Free Agent market is shrinking, relievers have been largely left untouched. Next, we look at a closer who spent last season in America's capital city.
RHP, Kyle Finnegan - Free Agent, Washington Nationals
Finnegan has been a solid reliever throughout his 5-years in the majors. To this point, the entirety of the right-handers career has been spent in Washington D.C. where he has combined for a career 3.56 ERA, with a 116 ERA+.
He is one of the least discussed arms remaining on the market but was also one of the most effective throughout much of last year. In 2024 Finnegan pitched one of his best seasons, finishing with a 3.68 ERA and a career-high 38 saves. He was also named an All-Star for the first time in his career.
Despite that Finnegan was non-tendered by the Nationals, who balked at paying his projected arbitration price tag of $8 to $9 million dollars. Thus he became a free agent with 5.00 years of service time.
Pros
Consistency
In baseball consistency is king. In a 162 game season many things can throw you off, but Finnegan has managed to be a steady force throughout his career.
In 5 seasons in the big leagues the righty closer has never had an ERA over 3.76. This mark is solid, and sets his floor pretty high as an effective reliever. His ERA+ has also never fallen below 110, or 10% better than league average.
Health
Finnegan has also posted regularly throughout his career. Since 2021 he has pitched in 65 or more games every season and has combined for over 265 innings over that span.
At 6'2 and 198 llbs his frame can easily support his movements. He has only ever spent time on the injured list once, in 2021, with a hamstring strain, which only sidelined the righty for two weeks.
Having only turned 33 last September, Finnegan's excellent health track record is truly one of his greatest assets. The Diamondbacks were one of the most affected teams when it came to pitching injury in 2024, and bringing in an arm with a stellar reputation of posting would make a difference.
Closer Experience
With 5 years in the big leagues Finnegan has seen and experienced most aspects of baseball life, including closing out ballgames. He has collected 88 saves in his career, including 38 in 2024 for the Nationals.
The Diamondbacks are looking for a closer, and certainly value experience at the position. Young fireballer Justin Martinez looks to be the future of the D-backs in that role, but for the time being, Arizona needs someone who knows what it is like to take the mound in the most tense situations.
Cost
Finnegan is unlikely to command as high a contract as many of the options we've previously discussed here on this website. It's possible at this point in his career he will be forced to go year to year on his contracts, or receive a two year contract at most.
Cons
Peripherals
Finnegan's numbers look very good in most places, but a peak under the hood will tell you that some of his expected numbers aren't quite as brilliant. In 2024 his FIP sat at 4.25. This is a very large jump when compared to a solid ERA of 3.68.
This isn't unique to 2024 however. Finnegan has outperformed his FIP in every season of his career, with 2023's .80 point difference, and 2021's 1.00 difference sticking out heavily.
The righty also isn't a strikeout master. His 8.48 K/9 rate sat was slightly below roughly league average 8.60 in 2024. This doesn't balance out a poor 3.39 BB/9, something that he has struggled with throughout his career. He also allowed 1.27 HR/9 vs. league average 1.12.
Season's End
2024 was an excellent year for Kyle Finnegan. On June 19th when the Nationals faced the Diamondbacks he had an incredible 1.72 ERA and was cruising on his way to the All-Star game.
July came and things were still good, pitching to a season-long ERA of 2.47 by July 26th, with 43.2 IP and a solid 44 strikeouts, continuing at about a K per inning. On July 29th Finnegan faced the Diamondbacks at Chase Field where the right-hander would be crushed to the tune of 5 runs in .1 innings pitched, eventually surrendering a walk-off Home Run to Corbin Carroll.
This is relevant only in that his season-long ERA was lifted from 2.47 to 3.48 overnight, and it never quite recovered. While Finnegan pitched excellently from March through July, his August through September came with a 4.12 ERA and a .789 OPS against.
Every player has bad stretches, but the timing of Finnegan's final stretch could leave a front office to wonder if what he did in his final games may dictate his future performance. It is also crucial to note that during the aforementioned August through September stretch, he posted a 3.07 FIP.
Conclusion
Kyle Finnegan could make a lot of sense for the Diamondbacks. He is an experienced closer with 88 career saves and is a model of consistency. His health is pristine, and while his underlying numbers may paint a subpar picture, his performance continues to boast excellence.
The final stretch of 2024 might sow some doubt in the D-backs front office, but the decision ultimately lands with Mike Hazen and his group.
The righty could be just what Arizona needs. His experience and ability would pair extremely well with the likes of Martinez, Puk, and Ginkel at the back end of the D-backs bullpen. This move could make them a dangerous group for any offense to face.