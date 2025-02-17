Washington Nationals Closing In on Deal With Quality Veteran Reliever
The Washington Nationals are close to adding another component to their bullpen, as they are nearing an agreement with right-handed veteran reliever Lucas Sims, as reported byChris Cotillo of MassLive.
Sims was traded midseason in 2024 from the Cincinnati Reds to the Boston Red Sox after spending five-and-a-half years with the Reds.
He looked strong in the first half of the season, posting a 3.57 ERA, 1.415 WHIP, 49 strikeouts to 30 walks, and a 124 ERA+ in 58 appearances and 49.1 innings pitched.
After the trade, however, he struggled with his new team.
In 15 games pitched 14 innings, accruing a 6.43 ERA, 1.500 WHIP, nine strikeouts to 10 walks, and a 68 ERA+. The move did not benefit him much, but he has had many ups and downs, starting off his first two seasons with 5.62 and 7.47 ERAs for the Atlanta Braves, before settling into the MLB level and producing for multiple campaigns after that.
Sims will be looking to revitalize his career with the Nationals, should the deal be completed.
Washington has done work to bring in new bullpen pieces and really give themselves some new options to close out games, adding Jorge López, Colin Poche, Shinnosuke Ogasawara and Evan Reifert this offseason alone, all of whom should be impact arms for this team.
As they look to develop around its young core and star prospects, the Nationals have developed a good mix of veteran and youth talent in the bullpen, which could end up being extremely intriguing if said talent pans out.
Sims would be an intriguing addition to the current group, and given his workhorse nature in years prior, he may be a key to unlocking success.