Watch: New Washington Nationals Pitcher Draws Serious Buzz in Bullpen Session
Even before Shinnosuke Ogasawara stepped foot in Washington Nationals spring training on Friday, he had made history.
He is the first Japanese player the Nationals have signed directly from Asia. The 27-year-old opted to join the Nationals after a nine-year career in the NPB, where he played his entire career for the Chunichi Dragons.
He arrived on time in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Wednesday but didn’t pitch his first bullpen until Friday.
The buzz was, well, palpable, as reported by media on the scene. His 40-pitch bullpen session drew scores of television cameras, reporters, coaches and other observers from the organization. It was the first time many of them had seen him pitch in person.
The crowd also included Japanese pitching legend Daisuke Matsuzaka, who now works in television. He pitched eight years in the Major Leagues.
The left-hander was impressive. He threw to starting catcher Keibert Ruiz, an illusion to what could come in the regular season at Nationals Park. He was so eager to get started that Ogasawara threw more than pitchers usually do at this stage of spring training. Most are on 20- or 30-pitch bullpen sessions at this point.
Pitching coach Jim Hickey said he was “impressed,” according to MLB.com. So was general manager Mike Rizzo, who called him an “…artist as a pitcher.”
“He’s not a guy that knocks your eyes out with the radar gun or that type of thing, but this guy can pitch, and I think that he's going to be an important part for us,” Rizzo said.
Like many Japanese pitchers, he comes to the U.S. with a repertoire of pitchers. He appears less reliant on his fastball and gravitates toward off-speed pitches.
His track record in Japan, at least on paper, doesn’t look that impressive. He had a losing record with Chunichi, going 46-65 in NPB action with a 3.62 ERA. He struck out 757 and walked 308 in 951.1 innings.
The 2022 season represented his high mark as a player. He went 10-8 with a 2.72 ERA in 148.2 innings. He struck out 144 and walked 40.
The following season he was selected to the NPB All-Star Game.
He said it all feels like a dream come true. Ogasawara isn’t guaranteed a spot in Washington’s rotation but his long tenure in Japan gives the Nationals hope that he can contend for a spot in the middle of the rotation as they come out of spring training.
“Since I was 12 years old, I was watching Major League Baseball on the TV,” Ogasawara said through an interpreter. “Since then, I’ve been looking forward to today.”