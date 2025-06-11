Washington Nationals Could Help Fill Rival's Biggest Need at MLB Trade Deadline
The Washington Nationals are a team that many people are keeping a close eye on in the coming weeks.
Their playoff odds are minuscule, but they can have a major impact on the postseason races because of the assets they have on their roster.
Several of their key contributors are going to be popular names on the rumor mill ahead of the 2025 MLB trade deadline.
The player who will have arguably the most value is closer Kyle Finnegan.
Non-tendered early this past winter, he ended up returning to the Nationals on a one-year deal when his market failed to materialize.
He has been excellent for manager Dave Martinez thus far in 2025, the only relief pitcher that he has been able to consistently trust out of the bullpen.
An All-Star in 2024, Finnegan has taken his production to another level this year, putting together arguably the best season of his career.
He has converted 16 saves, giving 11+ in five consecutive campaigns, to go along with a tidy 2.38 ERA across 22.2 innings with 20 strikeouts.
The most impressive thing about his performance to this point is that he has yet to allow a home run. Long balls were a thorn in his side in previous seasons, but he has excelled at limiting hard contact.
Given the current landscape of the market, there is a chance that Finnegan is the No. 1 high-leverage reliever who is readily available ahead of the trade deadline.
One team to keep an eye on as a potential suitor for him, in the opinion of Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required), is Washington’s National League East rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies.
After losing Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez in free agency, the Phillies’ bullpen has been shaky at times this season.
Losing closer Jose Alvarado to an 80-game suspension, which also makes him ineligible for the postseason, has created a massive void that likely needs to be filled with an outside addition.
Where Finnegan would help Philadelphia the most is that he has more than held his own against left-handed hitters.
Their bullpen is currently lacking a reliable option to face off against lefties; Matt Strahm and Tanner Banks cannot pitch against all of them.
A .746 OPS allowed to left-handed hitters isn’t lights out by any means, but it is better than what Orion Kerkering, Jordan Romano, Carlos Hernandez and Joe Ross have produced to this point.
With the playoffs unlikely and Finnegan seemingly not a part of the Nationals' long-term plans, it would make sense to trade him to the highest bidder in the coming weeks.
That could certainly end up being the Phillies, who are desperate for bullpen help.
