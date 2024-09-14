Washington Nationals Could Make Major Splash By Signing Two-Time Cy Young Winner
Despite there being tons of positives to take away regarding the development of their young players, the Washington Nationals still have been officially eliminated from playoff contention for the fifth year in a row.
It's not like that is a true disappointment considering they weren't expected to be playing fall baseball, but it still shows this franchise has more work to do if they are going to become contenders in the near future.
All eyes will be on what this front office does during the winter.
With Juan Soto hitting free agency, tons of Nationals fans are hoping for a reunion with their megastar after he departed the organization in a trade back in 2022 when a long-term extension couldn't be worked out.
And while that would certainly be a feel-good story, there are other areas on this roster that need upgrading as well.
If Washington wants to take the aggressive approach this offseason, they could make a major splash by pursuing two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell and adding him to this rotation that has tons of young talent.
By putting together a great back half of his year, the left-hander is expected to opt-out of his current contract with the San Francisco Giants to hit free agency again in search of a megadeal.
It won't be easy for the Nationals to land Snell, but this is absolutely someone they should pursue.
First, their current rotation is filled with young arms and would get a major boost by having someone of the ace's caliber in their midst. Not only would he be able to help them in terms of showing them how an elite Major Leaguer operates, but he could also assist when they are facing some struggles in their young careers.
For Washington overall, an upgraded starting rotation could help them achieve their goal of competing.
Having Snell in the mix for multiple years going forward would give them a true ace at the top-end of their staff who would give them a real chance to win every fifth day.
They would have to be comfortable with four of their starters being left-handed, with Mackenzie Gore, DJ Herz, and Mitchell Parker already part of this rotation and in their plans for the future, but that shouldn't make them shy away from adding a talent like Snell.
What it comes down to is how willing their ownership group is to spend money.
If the Nationals are serious about breaking out of this rebuilding phase, then Snell should be at the top of their wish list.