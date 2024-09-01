Washington Nationals Dazzled by Pair of Unexpected Breakout Pitching Prospects

Jarlin Susana dials it up to 102 mph en route to a career-high 10 strikeouts at High-A!



A new addition to the Top 100 Prospects list, the @Nationals 20-year-old (acquired in the Juan Soto deal) is up to 147 K's in 98.2 IP this year.@WilmBlueRocks | @Nats_PlayerDev pic.twitter.com/FrlgSbwF2F