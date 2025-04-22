Washington Nationals Emerging Pitcher Among MLB’s Best in Key Statistic
The Washington Nationals have struggled through the first few weeks of the 2025 season, with a 9-13 record, and they currently sit in fourth place in the National League East.
As they look to dig out of the slight hole they have put themselves in, they have relied heavily on their young core of players to do the work, and while some have not played up to expectations quite yet, others have.
One of their most important parts has been Mitchell Parker, who has had an outstanding first four starts this year, and has rapidly improved his game compared to his rookie year in 2024. In 24.1 innings pitched so far he has a 2-1 record, 1.85 ERA, 1.110 WHIP, 214 ERA+, 16 strikeouts to nine walks, and only one home run allowed.
The most impressive part of his game has been his ability to draw swings. Compared to the other pitchers who have faced at least 100 batters this season, he ranks No. 6 in Swing% % with 53.1% according to Baseball Savant.
This places him one spot behind superstar and American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, and one spot ahead of National League Rookie of the Year and All-Star Paul Skenes.
That is pretty exceptional company to be in for the second-year player, who is making strides towards being one of the most crucial components to the Nationals.
When looking at what has changed from 2024 to 2025 for Parker, it does not lie much in his pitch mix, as all of his pitches have been utilized at a relatively similar rate. However, he is drawing more weak contact and forcing hitters to get over the pitch, with an improved 5.4% weak contact rate and 31.1% topped rate.
Intriguingly, his arm angle when pitching has changed quite severely, going from 52 degrees in 2024 to 61 degrees in 2025. Many pitchers have begun to actually cut down on the severity of their arm angle in favor for a more horizontal approach, but Parker has gone the opposite way, and it is working exceptionally well for him, which is all that matters.
One of the most peculiar parts of his pitching has been his first pitches, where opponents are swinging at a much lower rate against him than last year. On first pitches he has a 54.5% swing rate this year, and had a 64.9% swing rate last year.
Ultimately, if it is leading to more weak contact and hitters are biting on worse pitches, that is the end goal, as getting quick outs will always get you further into starts.