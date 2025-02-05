Washington Nationals Face Biggest Question at Key Infield Position
The Washington Nationals don’t have many questions when it comes to their position players as they prepare to head to spring training next week in West Palm Beach, Fla.
This offseason, Washington had two big questions at the corner infield positions. The Nationals solved their dilemma at first base by trading pitcher Robert Garcia to the Texas Rangers for Nathaniel Lowe. He’s under team control for the next two seasons.
But third base? Well, that’s a wide-open question.
Last season, four different players handled first base, and two of them are no longer with the organization — Nick Senzel and Ildemaro Vargas.
Trey Lipscomb, who took over at third base after Senzel’s injury, remains on the roster along with José Tena, who joined the Nationals in July after he was traded from the Cleveland Guardians.
Lipscomb ended up playing 55 games at the hot corner, while Tena played 35 games. The early returns weren’t great for Lipscomb, who slashed .200/.268/.232/.500 with one home run and 10 RBI, which included all 61 MLB games he played in his rookie season.
Tena, meanwhile, posted a quality slash line of .274/.305/.363/.668, but only had three home runs and 15 RBI. He has been a source of power at the minor league level, as he’s hit at least 14 home runs in three different full seasons.
Washington also has Andrés Chaparro on the depth chart at third base, even though he didn’t log a game at the position last season. He played 12 games at first base and 21 games at designated hitter.
He was also a rookie last season, as he finished with a slash line of .215/.280/.413/.693 with four home runs and 15 RBI.
Tena came the closest to establishing himself as a potential everyday third baseman, and the Nationals didn’t make a Lowe-esque type move to fortify the position.
The closest Washington came was signing veteran utilityman Amed Rosario. The 29-year-old has bounced around after spending most of his career with the New York Mets and the Cleveland Guardians, but he brings a lifetime slash line of .273/.308/.398/.706 with him. He also has 63 home runs but hasn’t hit more than 15 home runs in a season.
While Rosario is on the depth chart at third base, he’s only played 16 career games at the position.
It leaves Tena in the pole position to claim the opening-day job. But his hold on the job is tenuous, and the presence of top prospect Brady House, potentially the third baseman of the future, will loom over the biggest competition of spring training.