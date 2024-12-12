Washington Nationals Have 'Expressed Interest' in Two-Time All-Star Gleyber Torres
Entering the offseason, there were two options the Washington Nationals could have taken; spend money now that large contracts are off the books or continue to be patient with their young stars.
Either option would be solid.
If they decide to be patient, there is enough in place on their current Major Leaguer roster that offers optimism for the future while the rest of their star prospects continue to develop. It's the most positive things have felt for the Nationals in years, and they seem to be on the verge of breaking through at some point.
On the other hand, spending could kick them out of this rebuilding phase quickly by adding proven talent ready to play right now.
There has been no indication one way or another about which way Washington will take.
Although, some recent information coming out seems to suggest they might be more willing to open up the checkbook than it might have seemed during the early portion of the offseason.
Reports have indicated the Nationals are engaged in conversations with star first baseman Christian Walker, a move that would fill the clear need on this roster and give the team a veteran player who can lead this clubhouse and perform on the field.
Winning those sweepstakes might be tough unless they're willing to pay at the top of the market, but it's still notable Washington is going after the slugger.
Walker isn't the only high-profile name the Nationals are pursuing, though.
Per Joel Sherman of The New York Post, two-time All-Star and former New York Yankees infielder, Gleyber Torres, is someone who they have on their radar.
"The Angels and Nationals have expressed interest in Gleyber Torres, The Post has learned. The Nationals have asked if Torres would switch to third base because they have Luis Garcia at second. Torres resisted a move to third base when the Yankees obtained Jazz Chisholm Jr. at the trade deadline. But Torres could be more motivated to change spots now to improve his financial possibilities and because he would have an offseason to prepare for a position change," the insider reports.
Torres has never played third base in the Majors before, and considering his defense leaves something to be desired at second, this position change would be a risk.
Still, this would be a huge move.
While first base has garnered the majority of attention this winter, third base is also something Washington should be looking to upgrade.
Torres would do that from an offensive perspective by bringing his .265/.334/.441 career slash line and 112 OPS+ where he's hit 15-plus homers for the past three years.
He might never become the superstar player that he seemed to be when he finished third in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2018 and followed that up with his second straight All-Star selection the next season, but he would still boost the offensive profile of this lineup.
What comes of this will be seen.
Spotrac puts his market value around $7 million per year, something that feels a bit low when considering he's only 28 and could just need a change of scenery to get his career back on track.
For that price, or somehting in that range, the Nationals should have interest in Torres.