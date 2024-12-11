Washington Nationals 'Engaged' in Talks with Christian Walker: Report
Coming into the MLB offseason, the Washington Nationals were expected to swing big as they look to get back into postseason contention. They need an upgraded lineup with a big bat or two and starting pitching help.
Looking more specifically at adding a big bat, a name is emerging as a potential fit.
According to a report from MLB insider Robert Murray of Fansided, the Nationals are "engaged" with free agent first baseman Christian Walker.
Walker has become one of the biggest names left on the free agency market. Washington would take a big step forward offensively if they were able to land him.
During the 2024 MLB season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Walker put together a strong year.
He ended up playing in 130 games, hitting 26 home runs to go along with 84 RBI and batting .251/.335/.468. Walker may not be a "superstar," but he's a big bat capable of bringing a lot of pop to a lineup. He's also a three-time Gold Glove winner at his position.
At 33 years old, Walker would not be a perfect long-term fit for the Nationals. However, he still has a few good years left in him.
If Washington could land Walker and then pivot and add another big-time bat, that would be an ideal scenario. They would then need to follow those moves up with a quality starting pitcher.
All of that being said, this is something to keep an eye on. There are plenty of other teams that have been mentioned as having interest in Walker.
Among those teams are the New York Yankees and Houston Astros. The Nationals will have to get aggressive if they want to end up being Walker's destination over those two teams and others.
Expect to hear more news and rumors surrounding Walker in the coming hours and days. For now, it sounds like Washington still has a chance to end up landing him.