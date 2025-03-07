Washington Nationals Have Three Real Options With First Overall Pick
The Washington Nationals left the most recent Winter Meetings as winners, coming out of the 2025 MLB Draft Lottery with the first overall pick.
While there has been one player who is the favorite to be selected, there may be some others who should be taken seriously as real options.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently released an updated mock draft.
While he went the conventional route with the first pick, he mentioned two other "players to know" in the conversation.
"Oklahoma prep shortstop Ethan Holliday and Texas A&M outfielder Jace LaViolette were the consensus top two players in the class heading into the 2025 season, though Florida State left-hander Jamie Arnold is also a name to know at the top of draft boards," said Reuter.
While some people may be picturing a player like Baltimore Orioles star Jackson Holliday when they hear Ethan's name, the current high schooler seems to be much closer to his father's baseball profile.
The 18-year-old is a power-hitting lefty who is still trying to figure out where he will land in the field at the next level. He has played shortstop for a while, but might be more suited for third base thanks to his average mobility.
With how much pop is in his bat, he could also end up at a corner outfield spot, but doesn't have great arm strength.
The most exciting thing about him is that he is someone who could realistically be a 40-home run threat while being solid everywhere else.
LaViolette is the most likely player behind Holliday, and also for good reason.
Over his first two colleigate campaigns, the slugger hit 50 home runs and had 141 RBI. Despite being 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, he is also a base stealing threat with solid speed.
It would be unwise to compare him to Aaron Judge, but he does have that big center fielder profile. Most likely, though, he will end up at right field.
The 21-year-old has posted a .225/.429/.475 slash line with three home runs and 12 RBI over his first 12 games this season.
Along with a slow start, the fact that the Nationals are currently set in the outfield with young stars could keep them from taking LaViolette with other good options on the board.
The "rising" name in the top three seems to be the Seminoles southpaw Arnold.
The 20-year-old boasts a mid-90s fastball and nasty slider that has helped him become a strikeout machine in college. He struck out 159 batters in 105.2 innings last year. He has kept that pace with 24 in 16 innings as a junior.
Arnold has been a shutdown arm so far with a 1.13 ERA and 0.563 WHIP.
He could be too good of a pitcher to pass up if this play continues.