Washington Nationals Have To Find Way for Young Player To Avoid Slow Start in 2025
Heading into the offseason, the biggest needs for the Washington Nationals are very clear.
Atop their wish list is a bopper for the middle of the order, a legitimate home run threat to complement the young emerging core. If that player comes at first or third base, they can kill two birds with one stone.
But, general manager Mike Rizzo has made it clear they will not shoehorn themselves into only adding power at first base. If it happens to come at another position, they will figure things out afterward.
Another position that is emerging as a potential need is catcher.
Keibert Ruiz had the worst season of his career at the plate, as his OPS was nearly 100 points lower in 2024 than it was in 2023. It speaks volumes to how poorly he performed out of the gate, as he was solid in the second half of the season.
“Over his final 74 games, Ruiz produced a slash line of .250/.280/.408. He actually hit the ball with some authority, totaling 16 doubles and nine homers during that span (which roughly equates to one-half of a full season). And his best monthly numbers came in September, when he slashed a very respectable .277/.303/.398. Still, his overall season offensive totals were awfully weak, even for a catcher,” as shared by Mark Zuckerman of Masn.
If Ruiz could replicate those second-half numbers over an entire season, the Nationals wouldn’t have to worry about adding a catcher. Especially when you take into consideration the improvements he has made behind the plate with his defense.
His metrics are all on the rise, which is certainly a positive. But, figuring out away to avoid the slow starts is imperative heading into 2025, or a change will have to be made.
“He did this last year, too, where he really took off in the second half. We’ve got to jumpstart him, somehow, next year in the first half of the season. But the way he’s playing right now – everything, defense, hitting – he’s done way better, and he’s gotten progressively better every month after the All-Star break,” manager Dave Martinez said.
Bouncing back in the second half of the season is certainly nice, but more consistency needs to be shown if Ruiz is going to be the long-term option behind the dish. To retain that starting spot, he needs to start being above average either either the bat or glove.
He turned only 26 years old in July, so he has not yet even reached the prime of his career. But, this is a position the front office and ownership could highlight as one needing an upgrade sooner, rather than later.