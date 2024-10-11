Washington Nationals Have Under the Radar Need on Their Infield
The needs for the Washington Nationals this season have been laid out clearly by the front office.
A middle-of-the-order bat is a necessity, regardless of position. They could kill two birds with one stone if that bopper plays first base or third base, two of the positions they will be looking to upgrade this winter.
Luckily for the Nationals, there are plenty of players available in free agency at those spots. Alex Bregman and Eugenio Suarez are options at the hot corner, while Pete Alonso and Christian Walker would fill the need across the diamond.
However, there is another need in the infield that is emerging for Washington; the catcher position.
Keibert Ruiz has not lived up to expectations since being acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Max Scherzer and Trea Turner blockbuster deal. This season, his production at the plate fell off considerably, as his OPS dropped nearly 100 points from .717 in 2023 to .619 in 2024.
His OPS+ of 74 is well below the league average and the lowest of his career. All his numbers went in the wrong direction, which could have general Mike Rizzo seeking out some upgrades at the position.
But, he isn’t focused on production at the plate. Instead, his focus is on the defensive side of things, such as pitch framing and throwing out base runners.
“I think we’ve got to get better catching-wise, I really do,” Rizzo said via Jessica Camerato of MLB.com. “I think we did come a long way in the framing aspect of it. I think that, generally, we have to improve the way we attack the opposition's running game. We're going to work a lot in Spring Training on holding runners, pick-off moves and catchers throwing runners out. So it will be a point of focus here coming into the season.”
Behind Ruiz in 2024, the Nationals deployed the combination of Riley Adams and Drew Millas.
Rizzo likes the trio the team has but did admit an upgrade could be in the cards. The backups offered relatively similar production at the plate, as the catcher position has turned into a bit of a black hole in the lineup.
“I like the three catchers that we have on the roster. They all bring a different dynamic to the ballclub, and I think that there's room for improvement for all three of them in certain aspects of their game,” Rizzo concluded.
The free agent pool has some recognizable veteran names, but Washington might be better off continuing to develop the three catchers they have, as they are all 28 or younger.
Or, they could look to make a splash on the trade market. Someone such as Willson Contreras, who the St. Louis Cardinals may reportedly make available, would fill so many needs for the team.