Washington Nationals Have Two Significant Tasks Left This Offseason
The Washington Nationals aren’t spending much money, but they’re getting things done in free agency and in trades.
The Nationals dealt reliever Robert Garcia to the Texas Rangers for Nathaniel Lowe, which helps solve their first base issue. Washington also lured Josh Bell back on a one-year deal to, most likely, be the team’s everyday designated hitter.
On the mound, the two major moves are in the rotation, where the Nationals brought back Trevor Williams on a two-year deal and signed Michael Soroka on a one-year deal.
All four are low-cost moves designed to brings some veteran heft to a young team. They also address key team needs.
But, Washington shouldn’t call it an offseason. Baseball America believes there is more to do.
The publication recently published a to-do list for each team for the final six weeks before spring training begins. For Washington, there are two and, frankly, necessary things that must be done.
First, the site points out that the Nationals should continue to investigate the pitching market.
To the publication’s experts, Williams shouldn’t be the last move the Nationals make on that front.
If Washington is building a rotation now, it would likely contain Williams, Soroka, MacKenzie Gore, Jake Irvin, DJ Herz and Mitchell Parker.
The last four starters are still relatively young and one more veteran starter might be worth the investment.
As for the bullpen, the Nats made two curious moves by non-tendering Kyle Finnegan and Tanner Rainey. The current depth chart at MLB.com shows Derek Law, Eduardo Salazar, Jose A. Ferrer, Joe La Sorsa, Joan Adon and Evan Reifert — the last a Rule 5 draft pick — as the current bullpen.
Washington shouldn’t rule out finding a set-up man or two, as many signs point toward Ferrer starting the season as the closer.
The other need is at third base. The Nationals have made no headway at finding a better offensive solution at the position. Right now, Washington’s depth chart looks like José Tena, Trey Lipscomb and Andrés Chaparro. Combined the trio hit eight home runs in 2024.
One major free agent remains at third base and that’s Alex Bregman, who is unlikely to join the Nationals. Paul DeJong might be a reasonable option. He hit 24 home runs last season and moved to third base after he was traded to Kansas City.
The Nationals also have Brady House at Triple-A Rochester, who appears poised to see some Major League at-bats in 2025. He’s played plenty of third base and Washington may have to bank on him winning the job, should they be unable to land a veteran.