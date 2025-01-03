Washington Nationals Heading in Right Direction Despite No Major Offseason Splashes
The Washington Nationals were one of the teams many analysts were keeping a close eye on entering the MLB offseason.
Despite winning only 71 games last season, optimism is on the rise.
A talented core was emerging to build around as young players were getting a chance at the Major League level and succeeding. Shortstop CJ Abrams has already been an All-Star and left fielder James Wood hit the ground running after his debut.
Second baseman Luis Garcia Jr., right fielder Dylan Crews and center fielder Jacob Young are other solid building blocks, as even more help is on the way in the prospect pipeline.
On the mound, MacKenzie Gore showed ace potential at the start and finish despite a rough summer sandwiched in between. DJ Herz and Mitchell Parker were both soldi in unexpectedly large roles as rookies.
There is a lot to like about the direction the roster is heading and general manager Mike Rizzo was ready to spend to augment that group.
With the most expensive player on the salary cap for 2025 being retired pitcher Stephen Strasburg, he had he money to spend. Catcher Keibert Ruiz is the only player earning even $5 million.
Alas, it is one thing to have the cash to spend. It is another to find players who will take it and are fits for what is being built.
As a result, free agency has been very quiet for the Nationals despite having the means to make splashes. Despite that, they have done a good job of adding pieces to upgrade weaknesses, which has them heading in the right direction according to ESPN’s MLB power rankings.
They are currently ranked No. 22, which is an improvement from their standing at the end of 2024 and the way-too-early 2025 power rankings that were released; they were No. 26 and No. 25 in those, respectively.
“Washington has quietly brought in some veteran players to augment a young roster. Lefty first baseman Nathaniel Lowe will help in that department, as will pitcher Michael Soroka,” wrote Jesse Rogers of ESPN.
Lowe is a huge upgrade at the corner infield spot as a two-way player who makes an impact with his glove and bat. He already has a Silver Slugger and Gold Glove Award on his resume and will be relied upon as a veteran presence in the clubhouse.
Josh Bell will provide the same in his second tenure with the franchise.
Those two plug sizable holes at first base and designated hitter, as the plan is for them to handle most of the at-bats at those spots.
Soroka is an intriguing addition to the pitching staff, as he could be used as a starter or reliever. Washington was also able to bring back Trevor Williams, as the starting pitching market has been incredibly expensive but they got a bargain with a two-year, $14 million deal.
Some fans were certainly hoping a splash acquisition would be made, but Rizzo has done a good job not making a short-sighted move just to spend. Upgrades have been made and with continued development from young players, the Nationals could compete for a wild card spot in 2025.