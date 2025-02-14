Washington Nationals Hurler Expected to Be Team's Only All-Star
The Washington Nationals have not necessarily been a breeding ground for All-Stars in recent years, but they could be turning a corner with the young talent on their team.
ESPN's David Schoenfield recently put together his predictions for the 2025 MLB All-Star rosters and there was just a single name listed for the Nationals - starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore.
Last year, there were two players that received the honor for Washington. Kyle Finnegan made it in after he started the year out red-hot, but got non-tendered and is still a free agent. CJ Abrams is the other one, but who knows where he is at after his tumultuous end to last year.
If the Nationals do really send just one player to All-Star weekend, there are worse guys for it to be than Gore. As they try to put together their starting rotation, having a 26-year-old breakout that much would be a massive confidence boost for him.
He has consistently improved as each season has gone on, but it would still be quite the jump for him to end up in the conversation with the best pitchers in the NL.
Gore posted a 3.90 ERA last year and was better in the second half, so maybe he can ride that momentum into a strong first couple of months at least.
James Wood is a guy that Washington would love to see breakout into at least being one of the backups in the outfield. It may be a year or two too early for him to be a real contender, but that isn't very far off.
Wood had a .264/.354/.427 slash line with nine home runs and 14 stolen bases as a rookie. A hot start to his follow-up campaign could put him in range.
Jorge Lopez is another name to watch that was left off of the predictions. He was playing at an All-Star level last season, but there was no chance he was going to make it after his drama with the New York Mets.
He is a one-time All-Star and that came in the one other season that he was a closer back in 2022. Before getting traded at the deadline, he had a 1.68 ERA and 19 saves for the Baltimore Orioles.
Over his final 24 appearances last season, his ERA was down to 2.03.
While the Nationals aren't exactly yet to the point where they are banking on having a couple of All-Stars each year, that time could be coming soon.