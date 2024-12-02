Washington Nationals ‘Ideal’ Free-Agent Target Predicted To Land Elsewhere
One of the biggest needs for the Washington Nationals this offseason is to add some power to their lineup.
After hitting only 135 home runs last season, a total only the Chicago White Sox had fewer than, general manager Mike Rizzo knows he needs to find a middle-of-the-order bat in free agency. Luckily for him, there are several who will be available.
Ideally, that player will also fill a position of need in the field. Right now, third base and first base are the most pressing, as the Nationals do not have a clear-cut starting option at either corner in the infield.
But, Rizzo won’t be picky. If there is a player who checks boxes for the team but plays a position that isn’t a huge need, such as the outfield, they will figure things out afterward.
One of the power hitters who plays in the grass and has been connected to Washington is Teoscar Hernandez.
He signed a one-year, $23.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers last offseason and it paid off handsomely. The nine-year veteran hit a career-high 33 home runs while knocking in 99 runs and stealing 12 bases.
On top of that, he helped his team win the World Series. His NCLS performance against the New York Mets wasn’t great with only two hits in 30 plate appearances. But, he did get on base regularly as he drew six walks.
However, his performance was excellent against the San Diego Padres in the NLDS and the New York Yankees in the World Series. Hernandez went 13-for-38 with three home runs and 11 RBI.
That kind of production and experience is exactly what the Nationals could use more of. Alas, the talented outfielder is expected to land elsewhere in free agency.
Andy McCullough of The Athletic has predicted Hernandez will land with the Cincinnati Reds this offseason.
"The Reds lured Terry Francona out of retirement by selling the prospect of winning with a young core. The lineup could use a cleanup hitter. Owner Bob Castellini has supported payrolls beyond $100 million in the past, and he can certainly afford to do so again in 2025.”
Close to contending, the idea of adding an experienced power hitter to the middle of the lineup is appealing. From Washington’s perspective, Hernandez may not have a worse landing spot.
The Reds are in a similar boat as them with a great core in need of a few established veterans to move the rebuild forward even more. Seeing Hernandez go there would certainly be motivating for the front office to make a power splash of their own.