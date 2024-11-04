Washington Nationals Named Ideal Landing Spot for Slugger in Free Agency
The Washington Nationals are heading into the offseason looking to take a big step forward in 2025, as the team hopes to surround their young talent with some proven veterans.
There is a lot to like about what the Nationals have been building over the last couple of years. Washington has done a nice job stockpiling young talent in trades and in the draft, as it has resulted in the organization having a lot of hope for the future.
While the Nationals have a lot of young talent on the team, the next step is to surround those players with some proven veterans to help take them to the next level.
With a couple of contracts coming off the books this offseason like Patrick Corbin, Washington is going to be a player in free agency this winter. Where they look to spend that money will be the big decision. Ideally, they need to add some power to their lineup, and they also could use a front-end of the rotation starting pitcher.
Recently, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report spoke about the Nationals being the ideal landing spot for Teoscar Hernandez of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“The time is right for the Nationals to make a Jayson Werth-style signing. Hernández is an almost too-perfect option, as he fits Washington as a much-needed left fielder and a right-handed power source. They got only 42 homers from that side of the plate this year.”
Hernandez would certainly be a good addition to the lineup, as he would provide the power that Washington desires in the middle of their order. In 2024, the slugger totaled 33 home runs, 99 RBIs, and a .272 batting average.
That type of production in the middle of the lineup would be a big upgrade for the Nationals, as they really lacked that type of punch.
Hernandez has proven to be a solid power hitter throughout his career, as he has totaled at least 25 home runs in the last four seasons. The consistency of the slugger at the plate would be a good veteran addition for Washington.
While Hernandez would help the lineup a lot, where he would play on the field would be the question. Currently, the Nationals’ outfield looks pretty set with James Wood, Dylan Crews, and Jacob Young. However, Hernandez could split some time with one of the corner outfielders and be the designated hitter the rest of the time, as Washington would likely want all four of those players in the lineup as much as possible.
As one of the best hitters available in free agency, the slugger would be an excellent addition for the Nationals.