Washington Nationals Insider: Long-Term Pitching Deals Not Free Agency Fit
For the past few years the Washington Nationals have been hampered by big-money pitching contracts that have hung like an albatross around the franchise's future.
It wasn't just the huge contract that Patrick Corbin just pitched out this past season. It was also the contract of Stephen Strasburg, who had to retire from medical reasons. There were also the deferred payments to former Nationals star Max Scherzer, who has pitched with three teams since he was traded.
With Washington now out from under most of that money, and with a young group of pitchers to build around, there has been some believe the Nationals will spend money this offseason.
That money could go to a power hitter at first base, a glaring need that could be filled by a free agent like Pete Alonso. Or, it could go to a starting pitcher that would act as the anchor for its young rotation.
During a recent Nats Talk podcast, MASN insider Mark Zuckerman was asked his opinion about whether the big-money contracts that have been handed out to pitchers like Blake Snell and Max Fried are having an impact on the Nationals’ strategy.
“I think what's happened so far probably is scaring them off more than it's encouraging and I think that's both (general manager Mike) Rizzo, but it could even be at the ownership level too,” Zuckerman said.
He said there are undoubtedly scars from the Strasberg contract. He signed a seven-year, $245 million deal after the World Series victory but ended up retiring. He made just eight starts from 2020-22 due to injuries and finally hung it up at the start of the 2024 season.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if there wasn’t a whole lot of buyers’ remorse there with (Strasburg) and Corbin,” he said.
He said that a long-term deal with a position player would be a different issue, given that there is somewhat less risk. The longest pitching deal handed out so far is the eight-year contract that Fried signed with the Yankees.
Zuckerman believes that is far too long for the Nats’ taste. He believes Washington won’t be afraid to spend as long as the terms aren’t as long as Fried’s deal.
“What’s happened in that market leads me to believe that whatever the Nats do pitching-wise is going to be shorter term,” he said. “I think they’ll be willing to give big bucks but on a short-term, two or three-year deal, tops. Maybe even just a one or two-year deal for someone who could just provide some leadership and innings.”
Washington has to find that player first. As of this writing, the Nationals had made no move on the pitching front.