Washington Nationals' Latest Free-Agent Signing is Excellent Move
With Spring Training underway for the Washington Nationals, they aren’t done trying to make some upgrades before the season starts.
Despite not making massive splashes in free agency or the trade market, the Nationals appear to be a better team on paper with a couple of new additions that should pair well with the young core developing.
However, one position that was a question mark for the team heading into the start of Spring Training was third base. Recently, Washington has reportedly addressed that looming question at the hot corner with the addition of free agent Paul DeJong.
On paper, this looks like a savvy signing by the Nationals. The veteran slugger will be able to come in and be their starting third baseman while not blocking a potential road to the Majors for top prospect Brady House.
The Nationals certainly like what House brings to the table, but he likely wasn’t going to be ready to be the starting third baseman on Opening Day.
With the addition of DeJong, they will now have an improved situation at third base with the ability to still keep the position open for House whenever he is ready.
It should be noted that DeJong has played most of his career at shorstop and less than 50 games at third base. Still, he brings the requisite slugging to the position, should he win the job from House and Jose Tena.
The former All-Star was a very productive player with both the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals last year. He slashed .227/.276/.427 with 24 home runs and 56 RBI.
Slugging has been a massive issue for the Nationals in recent years and the addition of DeJong should help that. 24 home runs in 139 games is an impressive number and he will help improve and deepen this Washington lineup.
Considering all of the talent that the Nationals already have in the lineup, coupled with veteran additions like DeJong, Josh Bell and Nathaniel Lowe, Washington could end up having one of the best batting orders in the league if their young talent continues to grow.
Overall, this move makes a lot of sense for the Nationals. With winning games being a priority this coming season, the slugger will help them accomplish that by providing some pop at third base.
Furthermore, depending on the development of House in the minors, he could be used as a trade piece in the second half of the season.
The addition of the former All-Star should just about wrap up the significant additions to the lineup in 2025. Now, potential moves will likely be focused on adding another arm or two for the bullpen.
An already solid offseason got a bit better with the low-risk, high-reward addition of DeJong.