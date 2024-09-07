Washington Nationals Latest Top 30 Prospect Rankings Beaming with Talent
The Washington Nationals can feel good about their Top 30 prospect list as ranked by Baseball America, the site’s final re-rank of the regular season.
Along with the four Top 100 players announced earlier this week, led by star outfielder Dylan Crews, the Nats have a system filled with talent that could join the Majors at some point in the next year or two.
The focus is on Crews, but last year’s No. 2 overall pick may play enough down the stretch to graduate from these rankings by the 2025 preseason. It’s clear his time is now for Washington. Recently, he was part of a lineup with seven rookies, a franchise first.
While he’s had the typical MLB growing pains, Crews had a slash line of .270/.342/.451/.793 with 13 home runs and 68 RBI. He was also selected to play in the MLB Futures Game in July during All-Star Game weekend.
Third baseman Brady House, who was ranked No. 82 in the Top 100, was ranked No. 2 in the system. The next two players are new to the Top 100. Pitchers Jarlin Susana (No. 89) and Travis Sykora (No. 99) are two of the biggest movers in the system this year.
Both are pitching below Double-A. Susana was one of the younger players the Nats received in the Juan Soto trade. Sykora was a high school pitcher selected in the third round of last year’s draft. But their stuff and their performance has caught everyone’s attention.
Susana has 157 strikeouts after his last outing with High-A Wilmington, which is the most for any pitcher in the minors that is 20 years old or younger.
Beyond that is right-handed pitcher Cade Cavalli at No. 5. The long-time prospect is still hoping to pitch in some kind of game, likely in the minors, as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.
Left-hander Alexander Clemmey was ranked No. 6, followed by third baseman Yohandy Morales at No. 7 and infielder/outfielder Seaver King at No. 8.
King was the Nationals’ first-round pick in July and he’s already making waves in the minors. Last week he was named the Carolina League Player of the Week for Class-A Fredericksburg after he went 9-for-22 with two triples, three RBIs and three walks with an OPS of 1.071 during a week-long series against Kannapolis.
Catcher Caleb Lomavita and third baseman Cayden Wallace rounded out the Top 10.
Right-handed pitcher Jackson Rutledge led off the next tier at No. 11, followed by outfielder Cristhian Vaquero, outfielder Victor Hurtado, outfielder Robert Hassell, right-handed pitcher Andry Lara, shortstop Luke Dickerson, outfielder Daylen Lile, left-handed pitcher Jake Bennett, outfielder Elijah Green and shortstop Kevin Made, who was ranked No. 20.
The remaining prospects in the Top 30 were shortstop Rafael Ramirez, outfielder Andrew Pinckney, catcher Kevin Bazzell, right-handed pitcher Tyler Stuart, left-handed pitcher Jackson Kent, shortstop Jose Tena, right-handed pitcher Zach Brzycky, shortstop Angel Feliz, catcher Drew Millas and right-handed pitcher Cole Henry.