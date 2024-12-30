Washington Nationals Linked To Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Reliever
The Washington Nationals have started to make some moves over the past few weeks, even if they're marginal. Expecting the Nationals to spend a ton this winter likely wasn't realistic, but there are still ways the ballclub could improve without spending too much.
Washington needs veterans, and after landing Josh Bell on Sunday night, there's reason to hope more could be on the way. Veterans, with this young talent, could help them one day.
So, why stop there? There are still multiple veterans on the market, including many who have spent much of their careers winning games and being good locker room guys.
An under-the-radar name who wouldn't only help with that but also give the Nationals a decent arm in the back of their bullpen is A.J. Minter.
Minter won a World Series in 2021 and has spent his entire eight-year big league career with the Atlanta Braves, an organization Washington fans know has done nothing but win over the past few seasons.
Jessica Camerato of MLB.com recently linked the two, naming Minter a "fit" for the Nationals.
She pointed out that the Nationals have had success with veterans on one-year deals recently, including Jesse Winker, Jeimer Candelario and Kyle Schwarber. With the Nats non-tenderingg Kyle Finnegan in November, Washington could use a reliever of Minter's caliber, even if he is coming off hip surgery in August.
He could also be a bridge for a young closer-to-be in Jose A. Ferrer.
"The 31-year-old has a proven track record in the back of the bullpen, going 24-29 with a 3.28 ERA and 36 saves in 348 2/3 innings over his eight-year career," she wrote.
Minter had hip surgery in August, and whenever surgery is mentioned, there are rightful worries. However, the 31-year-old should be healthy and ready to fully go this spring.
There have been times throughout Minter's career where he's struggled, but the same could be said for many relievers around baseball.
For the most part, he's finished campaigns with decent numbers and at the very least, would be an ideal addition to Washington's bullpen.
His best campaign came in 2022, when he posted a 2.06 ERA, 2.13 FIP, and struck out 94 hitters in 70.0 innings pitched.
Minter might want to join a contending team, or he could view 2025 as a one-year thing and look to get a better deal in the next offseason. Either way, he'd be a nice fit.