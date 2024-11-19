Washington Nationals Linked to Superstar Free Agent Third Baseman
The Washington Nationals might not be as far away from contention as it seems, even as they are coming off back-to-back 71-win seasons and four last-place finishes since they won the World Series in 2019.
Despite the struggles the five years since that championship triumph, the Nationals boast one of the best farm systems in baseball and have several players ready to become full-time big leaguers and start making a serious impact.
With that the case, some believe it's time for Washington to take a big swing in free agency and spend some money in order to bring in veteran leadership for a young ball club.
Few fit the bill more than Houston Astros superstar third baseman Alex Bregman.
The two-time All-Star, represented by the game's top agent, Scott Boras, is expected to receive a lucrative long-term deal. But as a player who was a key cog in an absolutely dominant run of success in Houston, he would also bring a championship mentality to the Nationals.
There may be positional fit concerns at third base due to prospects already in the organization. But, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com writes that Bregman's willingness to switch positions could lead him to become a fit in Washington.
The Nats' production at the position right now is a big reason to make a play for Bregman. But it's the future that Washington must consider, too, according to Feinsand.
"Washington’s .589 OPS at third base ranked 29th in the Majors last season, ahead of only the White Sox (.533). Four different players started at least 30 games at the hot corner for the Nationals last season, though none were able to produce at the plate. Brady House, ranked by MLB Pipeline as the Nats’ No. 3 prospect, plays third base, but Bregman’s willingness to change positions could keep him in play for Washington."
Whether House is Major League-ready remains a question. But Bregman could hold it down until House is ready. that point and then migrate to a different position. Notably, the Astros had him work at first base last season due to an injury, and the Nationals need power at that corner, too.
The Nationals have the pieces to become a force in the National League, but they were also one of the youngest teams in baseball in 2024 and this team will take some time to come into their own.
That's where a player like Bregman comes in. He's a steady veteran who has produced at a high level on the biggest stages the sport has to offer for nearly a decade.
He wouldn't come cheap, but Bregman is absolutely a player Washington should at.