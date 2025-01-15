Washington Nationals Linked to Two Top International Free Agent Targets
The Washington Nationals have had a surprisingly quiet offseason, not making the splash that many expected them to.
Upgrades have been made to areas of need, such as first base with the addition of Nathaniel Lowe and Josh Bell. Both will infuse much-needed power into the lineup, as Lowe will handle the everyday job in the field and Bell will be the designated hitter.
Veteran depth was added to the pitching staff with Trevor Williams re-signing with the club and Mike Soroka being signed in free agency.
All of those moves are solid veteran additions that will help raise the floor of a young roster. But, it does hint that ownership isn’t fully ready to commit, as Williams was the only player signed to a multi-year deal; a two-year, $14 million pact.
Lowe should be the answer at first base for the foreseeable future, as he is under club control for two more seasons.
Patience is being shown as the Nationals would like to see what they have in their young, emerging core.
There is a lot of talent already at the Major League level, headlined by left fielder James Wood, who took over the everyday job after making his debut on July 1. The team is hoping Dylan Crews can make a similar jump as the No. 2 prospect in the game could be the starting right fielder on Opening Day.
Those players represent two of the avenues the team has gone about restocking the farm system; via trade and via trade.
A third, international signing, hasn’t had nearly as successful of a hit rate.
On the Major League roster, only two players, second baseman Luis Garcia Jr. and relief pitcher Jose A. Ferrer, were international free agents the team signed. They are joined by breakout pitcher Andry Lara on the 40-man roster.
All of the other players whom Washington has committed to are either in the lower levels of the Minor Leagues still or haven’t played at a high enough level to start climbing the farm system.
Just because things haven’t panned out too well to this point doesn’t mean they are going to stop trying.
Jan. 15 marks the opening of the international signing period and the Nationals have already set their sights on two prominent players, according to Mark Zuckerman of Masn.
“The Nats have been linked to two highly ranked Venezuelan players: shortstop Brayan Cortesia and catcher Daniel Hernandez. Those two are expected to receive the largest signing bonuses out of the team’s total pool of $6,261,600, with the rest of this year’s class receiving minimal bonuses.”
It will be interesting to see if a change made with the international department will bring better results for the team.
Victor Rodriguez was promoted last year to international scouting director after one year as the director of Latin American scouting. Hopefully he can identify the right prospects for the franchise, further bolstering an already impressive stable of young players.