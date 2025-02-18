Washington Nationals Name Starting Pitcher for Spring Training Opener
Selecting the starting pitcher for the first spring training game can sometimes be a nod to which pitcher will start on opening day.
It’s possible the Washington Nationals tipped their hand with their decision to start a young star in their spring training opener on Saturday against the Houston Astros.
When the two teams face each other at their shared ballpark in West Palm Beach, MacKenzie Gore will take the ball for the Nationals. Manager Davey Martinez shared the news with media covering the team, including MASN Sports.
Gore taking the ball in the Grapefruit League opener doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll start on opening day when the Nationals host the Philadelphia Phillies on March 27. But it does allow him to start the spring and make an impression.
The soon-to-be 26-year-old had his best season as a starter last year, as he went 10-12 with a 3.90 ERA. He pitched in 166.1 innings, made 32 starts, struck out 181 and walked 65. He’s seen as the potential ace of the staff going into the campaign.
Before that, he was a solid rotational piece in 2023, as he went 7-10 with a 4.42 ERA in 27 starts. He threw 136.1 innings, as he struck out 151 and walked 67.
Gore made his MLB debut in 2022, as he went 4-4 with a 4.50 ERA in 16 games (13 starts). He threw 70 innings, struck out 72 and walked 37.
He is now 21-16 with a 4.20 ERA in his MLB career, with 404 strikeouts and 159 walks.
Gore was San Diego’s first-round pick in the 2017 MLB draft out of Whiteville High School in Whiteville, N.C. After emerging as one of the Padres’ top prospects, the franchise used him and several other players to acquire sluggers Juan Soto and Josh Bell at the 2022 trade deadline.
Along with Gore, the Nationals received infielder Luke Voit, shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell III, outfielder James Wood and pitcher Jarlin Susana.
Voit was already in the Majors at the time. Abrams and Wood made their MLB debuts with Washington. Hassell and Susana are closing on their call-ups.
Whether Gore is the opening-day starter or not, he will be a part of this year’s rotation and likely be relied on to take a step forward, as he did a year ago when he finished with a career-low ERA and his first season with double-digit victories.
Josiah Gray drew the regular season opening day start last year. He is now on the 60-day injured list as he recovers from elbow surgery.