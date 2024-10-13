Washington Nationals Need To Retain Veteran Bench Piece Even if Roster Is Upgraded
The Washington Nationals are a team that many people expect to be active during the upcoming offseason to upgrade their roster.
There are clear needs on the team that the front office will look to address. The corner infield is among them and the catcher could be upgraded as well. At the very least, this is a team that needs to add a home run threat to the lineup.
At least the Nationals have some solid young players making up their core, as development from those players will improve the team’s outlook as well.
While fans are likely hoping a spending spree results in multiple starters being acquired, they need to make sure that the pieces fit and mesh well together. Clubhouse morale is important, especially for such a young team.
One player who has excellent leadership qualities is Ildemaro Vargas.
After signing a $1.1 million deal for the 2024 season in September of 2023, the versatile utility man is arbitration-eligible this offseason. No late-season contract this time around doesn’t change the fact that he is someone that the franchise thinks very highly of.
“No matter what your day’s like, you look at him and he makes you laugh, he makes you smile. He’s been incredible. He’s a great teammate, loves to play the game. … He gives me everything he has every time he’s out there. And even when he doesn’t play, he’s the one guy in the dugout that you can hear constantly chirping … and rooting for his teammates. I really feel blessed that he’s with us, that he’s on this team, and I hope we get a chance to bring him back," manager Dave Martinez said via Mark Zuckerman of Masn.
That is the exact kind of player that teams want on their roster. Vargas is well-respected by everyone in the franchise and is someone who needs to be brought back this offseason.
The camaraderie and positivity he brings to the clubhouse are as important as any production he provides on the field.
Now 33 years old, if he is an everyday player heading into the 2025 season, something went very wrong during the offseason. Ideally, he will be a bench player, capable of filling in at several spots in the infield when a starter needs a breather, providing the team with important depth.
He is an elite defender at third base, solid at second base and holds his own at shortstop. That kind of player is important on a team looking to compete as he can be a late-game defensive replacement even when his bat isn’t hot.