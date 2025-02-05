Washington Nationals Pitching Prospect Has Potential To Soar Up Rankings
There has been a lot of attention given to the young players the Washington Nationals have on their Major League roster and throughout their minor league system for good reason.
The team has done a wonderful job of stockpiling talent. The position players are the ones who have been the highly-regarded players to this point. That should continue in 2025, as left fielder James Wood and right fielder Dylan Crews, two of their top prospects the last two years, should both have full campaigns at the Major League level to showcase their talents.
There is even more help on the way, as third baseman Brady House could also break camp with the team. And a little more down the road, shortstop Seaver King will be pushing for a big league job as well.
Their pitching staff should not be ignored either.
MacKenzie Gore was one of the best starters in baseball over the final month of the season, and Jake Irvin has been consistent since making his debut in 2023.
DJ Herz and Mitchell Parker were solid in their 2024 rookie campaigns, and the next wave of Nationals prospects features some excellent hurlers.
One of them is lefty Alex Clemmey.
A second-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft, No. 58 overall, of the Cleveland Guardians out of Bishop Hendricken High School in Warwick, Rhode Island. He was acquired by Washington as part of the Lane Thomas deal ahead of the trade deadline last July.
Clemmey won’t turn 20 years old until July 19, making him one of the youngest players should he debut at Double-A this season.
He had some struggles at Single-A last year between the Guardians and Nationals systems, which isn’t too surprising. It was his professional debut as a 19-year-old, so it will take some time for him to settle in and get comfortable.
There were clear areas of improvement he needs to work on, as his control was suspect. He walked 63 batters in only 92.1 innings.
But, that effective wildness could have also been a weapon for him since he struck out 123 batters and did an excellent job of limiting home runs, giving up only four.
Right now, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN has Clemmey ranked outside of his top 100 prospects, placing him in the next 100 at No. 152. But, he believes the talented lefty is someone who is ready to surge up the rankings.
In a recent bold predictions piece, McDaniel highlighted the Washington pitcher as one of the players listed outside of the top 150 who can break out in 2025 and become a top 100 prospect in the industry.
If Clemmey can start limiting the walks, he will quickly make his way through the farm system.
It is the only thing holding him back currently from taking his game to the next level.