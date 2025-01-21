Who Will Be Washington Nationals First Prospect To Debut This Upcoming Season?
It didn’t happen as quickly as many predicted that it would, but the Washington Nationals eventually started plugging the holes in their roster a few weeks into the offseason.
Multiple tasks on their to-do list have been checked off, headlined by their additions at first base.
Nathaniel Lowe was acquired in a trade from the Texas Rangers and will be handling the everyday duties. His two-way skill set is a good fit for the lineup.
Joining him is veteran Josh Bell, who returns for his second stint with the franchise. Only this time, he won’t be playing first base; he is ready to assume the designated hitter’s role full-time for the first time in his career.
That infusion of veteran talent should help the team win more games as they remain productive in the field. They will also provide much-needed leadership in the clubhouse for a young squad.
However, arguably the most glaring hole on the roster is on the opposite side of the infield at third base.
With just about a month until Spring Training, it is anyone’s guess who will be the starter come Opening Day.
That is part of the reason why Bobby Blanco of Masn has predicted that Brady House will be the prospect who makes his Major League debut first in 2025.
“If the Nationals don’t acquire a true everyday third baseman by Opening Day, House could be a safe bet. Many in the organization believe he is the team’s future at the hot corner, and after the leaps Wood and Crews made last year, House would be next in line.”
Another player who could be in the mix is outfielder Robert Hassell III, who looks to have put some confidence issues behind him after starring in the Arizona Fall League a few weeks ago.
Both players will be with the team at Spring Training, looking to make a positive first impression and potentially earn a spot on the Opening Day roster.
On the mound, Washington has a few high-upside prospects that fans would love to see, such as Travis Sykora, Jarlin Sousa and Alex Clemmey.
If there is anything we have seen over the last few years with the Nationals it is that a young pitcher is going to emerge early on. Jake Irvin did that in 2023 and last year it was Mitchell Parker and DJ Herz all stepping into huge roles after injuries forced changes to the pitching staff.
However, it is hard to envision Sykora, Sousa or Clemmey being the first prospect to debut in 2025 as none of them have appeared in a game above High-A to this point.
One pitcher to keep an eye on is Andry Lara, who took a step forward with his production in 2023 and was added to the 40-man roster this offseason. He will likely begin the season in Triple-A and could be the first call-up if another injury occurs.
In the bullpen, Evan Reifert, a Rule 5 Draft pick from the Tampa Bay Rays, would qualify as the first prospect to appear in a game as well.
Currently ranked No. 26 in the organization, if he doesn’t remain on the Major League roster all season, he will have to be offered back to the Rays.