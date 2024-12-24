Washington Nationals Predicted To Sign Underrated Starter Jose Quintana
The Washington Nationals might have started off the winter slow, but things are heating up for them heading into the holidays.
Coming into the offseason, the Nationals were certainly a team to watch.
After winning 71 games last season, the young core of Washington has created a lot of optimism for the future.
Players like CJ Abrams and Luis Garcia Jr. have developed into All-Star caliber infielders, while star prospects Dylan Crews and James Wood are trying to take the next step in their Major League careers.
Even though there is a lot to like about where the team is headed, there was still plenty of work to do for general manager Mike Rizzo.
So far, the Nationals haven’t made a ton of moves, as the most notable were to trade for Nathaniel Lowe and sign Michael Soroka.
While Lowe will certainly provide some stability at first base, Soroka is a bit of a wild card in the rotation.
Recently, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report predicted Washington would continue to add to their rotation by signing underrated starter Jose Quintana to a two-year, $26 million deal.
He went on to highlight why the lefty would be a nice addition.
“You may have heard that there's a starting pitching crisis in baseball, as none of them can stay healthy or rack up innings anymore. It makes one wonder how José Quintana keeps getting away with it. He's topped 150 innings nine times since 2013, making him one of only four pitchers to do so. And while he has had injuries here and there, he's one of seemingly only a half-dozen pitchers who have never had Tommy John surgery.”
For the Nationals, adding another veteran to a rotation that is very young has always made a lot of sense.
While Soroka is a veteran now, it is impossible to trust him to be a starter all season, however, if they were to add Quintana, they would be getting someone with a proven track record.
Last season with the New York Mets, the southpaw totaled a 10-10 record and 3.75 ERA.
As Washington looks to take a step forward in 2025, adding a proven starting pitcher to a young rotation will be key.
Their lineup has started to take shape with the addition of Lowe, but their pitching staff still needs some improvements in the rotation and bullpen.