Washington Nationals Pursuit of Free Agent First Baseman Faces Challengers
It is no secret that the Washington Nationals are going to look to spend this offseason in free agency.
After winning the World Series in 2019, they haven’t sniffed the postseason since. In between Washington tore it down to rebuild and the light at the end of the tunnel is near as a talented young core has emerged.
Now is the time to spend to upgrade around that core and potentially push for a playoff spot in 2025. With the right additions, and continued developing of those young players, it is possible to contend for a wild card spot at minimum.
One position the Nationals need to find an upgrade at is first base.
Last season, Joey Gallo, Joey Meneses and Juan Yepez handled the job. Their production was middling, as they combined to record a 0.4 WAR (wins above replacement).
That isn’t going to cut it, and general manager Mike Rizzo hopes to seek out a new addition. Gallo is a free agent while Yepez remains on the roster, but is better suited for a role off the bench.
There are several options the Nationals can pursue. In free agency, one player that would fit the bill is Christian Walker of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
He may be the perfect fit for a team looking to make a splash but not totally break the bank. Projections shared by Kiley McDaniel of ESPN have him landing a deal worh three years and $102 million, which would be less than Pete Alonso.
It could be argued the better value lies with Walker, who has produced at nearly the same clip as the New York Mets star. Walker makes up for any deficit in production with his glove.
Walker has won the National League Gold Glove at first base for three straight years. Entering his age 34 season, he will provide value with his glove, even if the production at the plate slips.
If the Nationals are going to land him, they are going to need to be aggressive. As David Schoenfield of ESPN shared, he will be on the radar of many teams regardless of market size.
Washington has some money to spend, and it may have to add another year or extra money to the average annual value of a prospective deal to persuade Walker to join their club in a robust market.